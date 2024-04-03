First look at Justin Fields in Steelers gear makes QB look like a natural in Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers shared a photo of quarterback Justin Fields in Steelers gear on social media, but the quarterback's jersey number still hasn't been revealed.
By Kinnu Singh
The Pittsburgh Steelers were hard to watch during the 2023 season. They scored the fifth-fewest points per game (17.9) and had the eighth-fewest passing yards per game (186.1). Head coach Mike Tomlin expressed his desire to make the offense "versatile and dynamic" and "keep defenses off balance."
Steelers general manager Omar Khan carried out Tomlin's vision by revamping Pittsburgh's quarterback room with a series of low-risk moves. He secured the starting position by signing nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson, then shipped away Kenny Pickett, the Steelers first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Khan saved the most intriguing move for last: Pittsburgh acquired Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears in exchange for pennies.
Steelers first photo of Justin Fields in team gear doesn't reveal number
The Steelers shared a photo that provided a first look at Fields in Steelers gear on Instagram. There's no word yet on what jersey number he will wear with the Steelers — No. 1 is typically not allowed due to a long-standing franchise tradition. Recent reports have suggested that Fields will opt for No. 5, but a cryptic Instagram post may suggest he has chosen No. 2 instead.
Tomlin has been a fan of Justin Fields since the pre-draft process. The Super Bowl-winning head coach attended Fields' Pro Day workout at Ohio State in 2021. Chicago selected Fields with the No. 11 overall pick, long before Pittsburgh's first selection at No. 24. Tomlin finally had a chance to acquire Fields this offseason, and he expressed his excitement for the dynamic quarterback during the annual league meetings last month in Orlando.
"He oozes talent and potential," Tomlin said during the annual league meetings. "He’s worn the responsibility of being a franchise quarterback. Still, he gets an opportunity to come into a community-like situation and gets to learn from a guy who has been doing it for over a decade. Man, there is a lot of meat left on that bone. I’m just excited about working to be a part of extracting it."
Fields started 38 games during his three years with the Bears, but he won only 10 of them. Although he wasn't always put in the best situation to succeed by an organization marred with instability, the Bears cannot be blamed for all of the quarterback's woes. Fields struggled with processing, pocket presence, decision-making, and accuracy — all of which are necessary traits for any quarterback at the professional level.
Fields needs a scheme that provides him with simple reads and adequate surrounding talent. Since he is already one of the league's most dynamic rushing quarterbacks, Fields could catapult into a quality starting quarterback by simply developing into an adequate passer. That's easier said than done, however.
Wilson had a much different career trajectory that led him to Pittsburgh. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in nine of his 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, but everything fell apart when he joined the Denver Broncos. He compiled an 11-19 record in 30 starts with Denver while amassing 100 sacks.
Wilson is expected to enter the 2024 season as the starter. Still, given Tomlin's affinity for Fields and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's run-heavy scheme, it wouldn't surprising if Wilson was supplanted by Fields at some point during the regular season.
"We’re not resistant to competition, but I think it’s appropriate to establish positioning as we get into this thing," Tomlin said. "During the time when we’re not formally working, I think that’s beneficial."
Fields' inability to process the field led to him holding onto the ball for an average of 3.18 seconds after the snap, which is the longest time to throw over the past three years, per NFL Next Gen Stats. Since the start of the 2022 NFL season, Wilson has been sacked 100 times and Fields has been sacked 99 times. No other quarterback has been sacked more than 80 times during that span, according to ESPN Stats & Info.