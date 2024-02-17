First look at Shohei Ohtani raking in Dodgers blue should terrify rest of baseball
As he embarks on a new chapter with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani appears to be on the precipice of redefining greatness.
By Kinnu Singh
During the offseason, two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani decided to don the iconic blue and white of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The seismic shift altered the landscape of Major League Baseball and set the stage for what could be one of the most thrilling chapters in the Dodgers' storied history.
With an ability to dominate on the mound and at the plate, Ohtani can unleash fastballs that blur past batters and send balls soaring out of Dodger Stadium. While Ohtani won't pitch again until 2025, his arrival brings a unique strategic advantage to the suddenly dynamic Dodgers.
Spring training commenced in Los Angeles this week, and Ohtani's debut in Dodger Blue was imbued with his signature excellence. For three straight days, he has dazzled onlookers. Ohtani took five swings in his second round of batting practice on Friday. All five were home runs. On the day, he had 13 homers on 27 swings, per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.
First look at Shohei Ohtani swinging a bat in Dodgers Blue lives up to hype
The Dodgers, who have already steeped in the success of 11 consecutive playoff appearances, went on a $1.2 billion spending spree this offseason. Ohtani headlined the Dodgers' additions with a 10-year, $700 million deal — the largest contract in professional sports history.
The addition of Ohtani only amplifies the Dodgers' competitive edge. The 2023 Major League Player of the Year had 44 home runs, 78 extra-base hits, 325 total bases, a .412 on-base percentage and a .654 slugging percentage. He finished fourth in the league with a .304 batting average. On the mound, he held opponents to a .184 batting average in 132 innings pitched. He did all of that despite missing the final month of the season with elbow and oblique injuries.
Now, he has more talent around him than ever. The Dodgers also signed the best available pitcher in free agency, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and corner outfielder Teoscar Hernandez. They re-signed Clayton Kershaw, James Paxton and Jason Heyward, while making a trade for ace Tyler Glasnow.
The two-time MVP is currently recovering from an elbow surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament, but he expects to be ready for Opening Day. The Dodgers' regular-season opener against the San Diego Padres will take place in South Korea on March 20 and 21.
On the heels of another 100-win season, the Dodgers are favorites to win the World Series.