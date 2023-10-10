First pitch: 3 things I heard from the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday around NLDS Game 2
The Atlanta Braves grabbed back the momentum from the Philadelphia Phillies, and here's what some of the Braves were saying after a big win.
By Kevin Henry
ATLANTA — It was a roller coaster ride of epic proportions inside Truist Park on Monday night, with the Atlanta Braves going from being no-hit through 5.2 innings to evening their NLDS matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies in highlight-reel, earth-shaking fashion.
Michael Harris II made an astounding catch against the wall, then had the wherewithal to fire the ball back toward the infield, with a chain reaction play catching Bryce Harper off first base for a double play, putting the finishing touches on a 5-4 Braves win that will be talked about up and down the East Coast for years to come.
Atlanta Braves: Michael Harris II talks about the game-ending catch
With Braves outfield legend (and Hall of Fame candidate) Andruw Jones in attendance, Harris said after the game he wanted to make a play similar to what he grew up watching Jones do in the Braves outfield.
"It's just one of those things you dream of, being a Braves fan and trying to be big in those moments," Harris said inside the Braves clubhouse. "Being able to watch some of the center fielders who have played for this team, like Andruw, he was in the stands tonight, so something like that brought back one of those plays like he made in his career. He's made a lot of big-time plays, so I guess just trying to follow in his footsteps. I'm going to try to be great like him."
For one night and one play at least, the former National League Rookie of the Year looked every bit like the Gold Glover that Jones was routinely during his time with the franchise. And the resemblance could not have come at a better time for the Braves.