First pitch: 3 things I heard from the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday around NLDS Game 2
The Atlanta Braves grabbed back the momentum from the Philadelphia Phillies, and here's what some of the Braves were saying after a big win.
By Kevin Henry
Atlanta Braves: Kirby Yates talks about atmosophere in Philadelphia
If there was one thing the Braves didn't want, it was to go back to Philadelphia trailing the Phillies by two games and facing an elimination game inside the Red October atmosphere of Citizens Bank Park. Kirby Yates, who made his postseason debut on Monday by allowing one hit and an unearned run while striking out two in an inning of work, saw the home-field advantage the Atlanta fans brought during the first two games of the series and also remembers what he saw from Philly fans when the two teams met there last postseason.
"I don't think anybody's really seen that crowd like that," Yates said of Philadelphia. "I wasn't on the team, but I was there. It was a little different. But truthfully, in my eyes, that's kind of the way you want every road crowd. It makes playoffs feel different, and that's something that makes it fun, something that makes it enjoyable.
"I don't think it should be easy to go to somebody else's place and come away with a game. Same way the opposing team shouldn't come in here and have it easy. They should kind of feel the same way, and I think they do. Both teams have really good home crowds."
After witnessing the energy the crowd brought to the Braves after the team finally got off their offensive slide in the sixth inning, don't be surprised if Philly fans amp up the environment in the City of Brotherly Love, knowing a pair of wins would once again send the Braves home for the winter.