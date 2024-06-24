First Warriors offseason departure isn't a player after all
This is expected to be a summer of change for the Golden State Warriors. Chris Paul, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney are all prime trade candidates, while Klay Thompson's future has never been murkier. There's a real chance the Splash Bros. are kaput in a few weeks' time, sending Golden State headlong into uncharted territory.
Before any players change jerseys, however, Golden State is losing a key voice in the locker room. Top assistant coach Kenny Atkinson is leaving for the Cleveland Cavaliers' head coaching job, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, taking over for the ousted J.B. Bickerstaff.
Atkinson was locked in a two-horse race for the Cavs job with New Orleans Pelicans assistant James Borrego, who is now expected to become a leading candidate for the Detroit Pistons' gig. Before Atkinson joined Steve Kerr's staff in Golden State, he was head coach of the Brooklyn Nets for four years with a career record of 118-190.
Warriors lose Kenny Atkinson to Cavs' head coaching job
Atkinson has long been coveted as a head coaching candidate. He accepted the Charlotte Hornets' job in 2022 before reversing course and sticking with the Warriors. Atkinson is known for his player development, having rebuilt the Nets from scratch after the flopped Kevin Garnett-Paul Pierce era.
Building a competitive team around D'Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie is no small feat. Many of the key Brooklyn pieces from that era played the best basketball of their career under Atkinson. His successful work with the Nets' backcourt could translate well to a Cleveland team centered on Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. Atkinson has also experience coaching Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert, who are former Nets.
It's hard to blame Atkinson for how his tenure ended in Brooklyn. He was essentially forced out by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in favor of fresh blood. Steve Nash didn't exactly excel in Atkinson's stead, so if anything, Brooklyn looks a bit silly in hindsight.
Sometimes retreads feel like dull and uninspired choices, but Atkinson is clearly a positive hire. He has the schematic mind to unlock Cleveland's offense and the development chops to build up a thin supporting cast. With Mitchell expected to ink an extension in the days to come, one has to believe Cleveland's superstar approves of the hire. That counts for something, too.
The Warriors should be fine. Kerr has been the target of criticism in recent years, largely due to factors outside his control. He's not a perfect head coach, but he did fashion one of the greatest offenses we've ever seen, so the man deserves a bit of credit. So long as Golden State can find avenues to improve the roster around Stephen Curry, the team will remain relevant. We can also expect Kerr to fill Atkinson's shoes with a worthy successor, whether it's an external or internal candidate.
As for the rest of the Dubs' offseason, well... buckle in. Atkinson won't be the only departure.