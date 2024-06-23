NBA Rumors: Warriors-CP3 trade, Tim Hardaway Jr. available, Bulls parting ways with DeRozan?
- Increased speculation that DeMar DeRozan could leave the Bulls in free agency
- Mavericks are expected to explore Tim Hardaway Jr. trades
- Warriors want to include Chris Paul's non-guaranteed $30 million salary in trade
As we approach the NBA Draft and the onset of free agency, the rumor mill is churning out scuttlebutt at a record pace. There's a lot to chew on as front offices try to thread the needle between building a competitive team and avoiding the harsh financial restrictions of a new collective bargaining agreement.
Expect trades, expect plenty of unexpected free agent contracts, and to top it all off, nobody really knows what is about to go down in this week's draft. It's the summer of uncertainty, so let's all buckle in for the ride.
Here are the NBA rumors most worth your attention on this fine Sunday morn.
NBA Rumors: DeMar DeRozan could be more available than expected in free agency
The Chicago Bulls shocked quite a few in the NBA sphere with their decision to trade Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Josh Giddey in a straight-up swap. That's one of the more lopsided trades in recent memory. Giddey was borderline unplayable at times for OKC last season. Caruso has been floated in trade conversations involving multiple first-round picks, and in the end, Chicago didn't recoup a single draft asset.
A former No. 6 pick, Giddey certainly has upside tied to his positional size and playmaking acumen. If he can iron out the 3-point shot and get more comfortable as a lead ball-handler in Chicago, maybe this works out for all involved. But, his arrival does bring into question the future of the Bulls' current core.
We know Zach LaVine is involved in trade rumors galore. Meanwhile, Nikola Vucevic's departure appears possible, maybe even imminent. The Lonzo Ball experiment is dead in the water. It sure feels like Chicago is moving in a new direction, finally. That could mean DeMar DeRozan heads to a different team this summer.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, teams around the league are wondering exactly that.
"One of the loudest questions bouncing around the league at the minute is thus: Will DeRozan be more available in free agency than expected now once the marketplace officially opens on June 30 at 6 PM ET? Likewise: Will DeRozan even want to return to the Bulls?"
The fit between DeRozan and Giddey is certainly questionable, especially considering Chicago's general spacing issues last season. If Chicago is invested in getting the most out of their 21-year-old SLOB Wizard, it's best to prioritize shooting and tempo, neither of which DeRozan — a mid-range, iso savant — offers much of.
It's about time for Chicago to change it up. For everyone's sake, let's hope DeRozan finds a better home next month.
NBA Rumors: Mavericks are expected to trade Tim Hardaway Jr.
The Dallas Mavericks' 2023-24 campaign was an undeniable success. Luka Doncic has his first taste of Finals basketball, and there's plenty to build on. The majority of Dallas' major moves last offseason paid off. The Dereck Lively trade, signing Derrick Jones Jr., re-upping Kyrie Irving (duh). Their midseason deals for P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford should be studied and emulated by most contenders.
And yet, there is still room for an upgrade or two. One obvious trade candidate is Tim Hardaway Jr., who was DNP'd throughout the Finals as Dallas opted for better defense on the wing. While a lot of pundits questioned Dallas' aversion to Hardaway, his benching was a long time coming. The 32-year-old is an electric shot-maker when he's hot, but the defense is subpar and he doesn't offer much beyond perimeter shooting.
According to Marc Stein, Dallas is expected to float the Sixth Man of the Year candidate in trades this summer.
"League sources say that the Mavericks will promptly resume their long-running search for a trade partner to take Hardaway on, which is more likely than ever to come to fruition with the 32-year-old now entering the final season of his current contract and with his salary declining from $17.9 million in 2023-24 to $16.2 million in 2024-25.”
Even if teams aren't convinced of Hardaway's ability to impact winning, his $16.2 million expiring salary carries value in and of itself. Teams looking to shed long-term salary could look to Dallas, perhaps offering an immediate upgrade on the wing in the process. The Mavs don't have much trouble generating positive possessions on offense, but Hardaway's shot-making was useful during the regular season. Ideally, the Mavs can land another source of 3s and the occasional self-created bucket, without sacrificing defense.
NBA Rumors: Warriors want to use Chris Paul's $30 million salary for major trade upgrade
Credit where credit is due, the Golden State Warriors aren't going away quietly. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Dubs hope to deploy Chris Paul's non-guaranteed $30 million salary as a trade chip this offseason.
"[The Warriors have] been actively searching for paths to larger-scale upgrades, using Chris Paul’s non-guaranteed $30 million contract as a flexible tool. There’s been talk with Paul about possibly pushing that guarantee date back from June 28 into July, if necessary, per league sources, which would only be telling [Klay] Thompson to wait longer."
This comes as a mild surprise. The common expectation was that Golden State would simply let Paul's salary come off the books to dodge taxes and the financial complications inherent to the new CBA. But, Golden State has been floated as a potential Jimmy Butler suitor, while several potentially available stars would address needs for Steve Kerr's team. Paul George, Brandon Ingram, even Dejounte Murray. The possibilities are broad if Golden State really goes for it.
Paul's willingness to push back his guarantee date is a nice perk. While CP3 surely wants control over where he plays next season, if not in Golden State, that $30 million salary would be a nice bonus for being a team player. He's not getting that on the open market.
It's not coincidence that this news comes out amid rumblings of Klay Thompson's potential departure. It's a lot easier for Golden State to maneuver around Paul's lucrative salary if Thompson isn't on the books. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are locked in, but Andrew Wiggins is another popular Warriors trade candidate. There's a chance Golden State reshuffles the deck financially and looks vastly different next season. That ought to excite fans worried about stagnation and eventual decimation.