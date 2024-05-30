Warriors revealed as shocking Jimmy Butler mystery team
The Miami Heat are nowhere near getting Jimmy Butler to a suitable contract that works out for both sides, and the mystery squad interested in him has been revealed. The 76ers have reportedly been lurking, ready to swoop in if things fall apart but now Anthony Slater of The Athletic is reporting that the Warriors could get involved: "If the Heat shop Jimmy Butler, I would expect the Warriors to enter the conversation to at least some degree."
This comes as the Miami Heat and Butler continue to fight over contract terms with Butler wanting a two-year, $113 million max extension on top of the max salary has for next season. It should be noted that the Heat's head of basketball operations Pat Riley, went through a similar situation with Dwyane Wade and it ended up with Wade leaving for the Chicago Bulls.
Butler, who is still an All-NBA level player when healthy hasn't been nearly as effective in the regular season. He is also injury-prone, turning 35 before the next NBA season and only played more than 60 games twice during his five-year tenure with the Heat.
What can the Warriors offer for Jimmy Butler?
While the Warriors do have the contracts to get a Butler deal done, the franchise doesn't have a crazy amount of time with the current structure of some of their contracts. Golden State only has until June 28 to make Chris Paul's $30 million dollar contract guaranteed which is one of the only ways that the franchise can make a deal work unless the Heat are interested in rehabilitating Andrew Wiggins' career.
The franchise could offer Draymond Green as a centerpiece but one could assume that the franchise might not want to part ways with a once-star forward who has been a crucial part of the team's dynasty. Also, the Heat might not value Green in the specific way that Golden State does.
While the contracts might not line perfectly for the Warriors, the squad has plenty of draft picks that they can offer with only management having only traded their 2030 first-round pick and this season's pick as well. The squad can also offer a ton of young talent that the Heat could flip/build around Bam Adebayo with.
Golden State can offer one of the best rookies in the league in Brandin Podziemski and can also offer Jonathan Kumigna or a combination of young veterans in Trayce Jackson-Davis and Moses Moody. Whether Riley and Butler make some kind of compromise or the Heat actually shop the star, it's clear that Golden State is interested and have the right collection of veterans and draft assets to make a deal happen.