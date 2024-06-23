Klay Thompson contract update is actually a mixed bag for the Warriors
Warriors' ownership hasn't been afraid to spend big to keep a title contender together in recent seasons. Their recent dealings with Klay Thompson might indicate that Golden State doesn't feel like he's a piece of their next championship team.
According to The Athletic, the Warriors do not have an offer for Thompson to sign at the current time. Furthermore, sources characterize negotiations between the team and player as "frozen." That sets the stage for Thompson to hit the open market when free agency officially begins.
Most NBA observers believed that issues might arise between the Warriors and Thompson over the term of his next contract. This might be his last chance to really ink a lucrative, long-term deal. The Warriors don't want to commit to Thompson for any length of contract that might exceed teammates Steph Curry and Draymond Green.
Thompson should be a highly-coveted signing for teams once free agency begins. He's lot a step athletically due to age and injury but he's still an excellent three-point marksmen. The lack of quality two-way wings in this year's free agency class should allow Thompson to field big offers from contenders looking to add one more piece for a championshp run.
Klay Thompson's looming departure a mixed bag for Warriors
From Golden State's perspective the news that negotiations with Thompson are frozen does represent a mixed bag. On one hand, the team showing restraint when it comes to Thompson could be a shrewd bit of a business. Handing him a three-year deal for $30 million or more could hamstring the franchise from really pivoting to a new era of Warriors basketball.
On the other hand, letting Thompson go might cost Curry his last season or two of legitimate title aspirations in Golden State. He needs help now if he's going to win another title with the franchise he's carried for the better part of a decade. The Warriors can still use Chris Paul's salary slot to bring in another star but plan of attack will force the franchise to part with valuable trade capital.
There isn't a perfect solution for the Warriors when it comes to Thompson's free agency but the lack of movement so far is a concern for the franchise. A changing of the guard in Golden State may be coming sooner than many fans hoped.