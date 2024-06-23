It’s not you, it’s me: Klay Thompson might leave Warriors no matter what
The long-standing contract battle between the Golden State Warriors and Klay Thompson may make the guard leave "regardless" of what offer they end up making.
According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic ($), Thompson "will decide to leave regardless" of what contract Golden State makes to the former star this offseason. The guard may be looking "for a fresh start in a different environment".
“Even if the Warriors eventually approach Thompson with a competitive offer, matching or exceeding the money and years, it has become increasingly conceivable, according to league sources, that Thompson will decide to leave regardless, searching for a fresh start in a different environment, detached from some of the built-up friction of the previous couple seasons.”
Slater reports that the Warriors don't have an offer on the table for Thompson and the two sides have not had productive talks. Slater says that talks are "essentially frozen."
Klay Thompson may leave Golden State Warriors no matter what
Thompson has fallen from basketball stardom averaging 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game on 43.2 percent shooting from the floor. The starter was able to regularly average 20 points per game before the five-time All-Star suffered two major injuries (torn ACL in his left knee in the 2019 NBA Finals and then a torn right Achilles tendon during the rehab process).
After those two major injuries, the former star guard struggled in the last two seasons with his play declining after a brief period where he couldn't keep up his star play. The Warriors have been unable to reach a long-term deal with Thompson with the franchise having Brandin Podziemski in the starting lineup. With Thompson possibly only having a reserve role with the Warriors, it's clear that the guard could leave the franchise no matter what offer he gets.
Even if this recent report is a leverage play from the four-time champ, it's easy to see a world where the two parties split ways this offseason. Honestly one could assume that it is more probable than not that Thompson will leave Golden State.
While the free-agent-to-be might not get everything that he wants in a deal, it's easy to see a world where the guard ends up with the Orlando Magic, who have been linked to the guard. However, Slater does say that there has been "no traction" between Thompson and the Magic. Whether the two-time All-NBA veteran ends up with the Magic or not, the chances that Thompson stays in Golden State are likely dwindling.