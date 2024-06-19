Warriors depth chart heading into free agency: Can Golden State afford to let Klay Thompson walk?
Klay Thompson isn't the same player he was before injuries robbed him of a meaningful portion of his athleticism. He was still a key cog in the Warriors machine last season. The challenge the Golden State Warriors face is whether or not they can afford to keep Thompson given the potentially toxic combination of his age-related regression and salary.
Letting Thompson leave via unrestricted free agency would do wonders to save the team's ownership money. Re-signing him to a market deal would cost Golden State a small future in salary and luxury tax payments. On the other hand, letting Thompson leave would prevent the Warriors from keeping their payroll at the lofty heights that have helped them maintain such a strong championship contender.
The Warriors' starting five outside of Thompson projects to be quite stable. Steph Curry is still the team's best player and he'll pilot the offense from the lead guard spot. Returners could comfortably fill three of the starting spots around the former Davidson star.
Projected Warriors depth chart entering free agency
- Point Guard: Steph Curry
- Shooting Guard: Moses Moody
- Small Forward: Andrew Wiggins
- Power Forward: Draymond Green
- Center: Trayce Jackson-Davis
If Thompson isn't retained then the Warriors will need to add more shooting to their starting five. Moody gets a slight edge over Brandin Podziemski. Some Golden State fans will want to see Jonathan Kuminga find his way into the starting lineup but he isn't a good enough perimeter defender to man the two-guard spot.
Wiggins had a down season last year but still gives Golden State the defensive versatility they need on the wing. An uptick in three-point shooting next year could make him a much more valuable piece of the Warriors' offensive attack.
Draymond Green is a lock to return to the starting five in some capacity and it would be unwise for Steve Kerr and his coaching staff to tax him by starting him at center during the regular season. That's why Jackson-Davis gets the nod as the starting five. He might not close games for Golden State but he still should start them.
Warriors bench depth
- Guard: Brandon Podziemski
- Guard: Gary Payton II
- Wing: Lester Quinones
- Wing: Jonathan Kuminga
Kerr and his staff have some useful bench pieces at their disposal but more depth will need to be added via free agency and the draft. Podziemski has a meaningful role as a guy who can make shots and guard both backcourt spots. Payton II is a versatile defender who can be really useful in certain matchups.
Kuminga is the potential difference-maker. He arrived as a first-rounder with big expectations. The Warriors need him to finally break out as a guy who can produce efficient offense. Quinones gives the team nice value as a regular season rotation piece on a cheap salary.
If the Warriors do pony up the money to retain Thompson he should return to the starting five in place of Moody at the shooting guard spot. It's time for Golden State to turn the page. They could look to use Chris Paul's salary slot to acquire a younger starter to help shoulder Curry's load in the backcourt, but it's time to let Thompson take his talents elsewhere.