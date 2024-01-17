Jason Kelce might not be the only Eagles star veteran hanging ‘em up
By Lior Lampert
After giving everything he had to the city of Philadelphia over the past 13 seasons, Eagles center Jason Kelce informed his teammates that he is retiring following Philly’s 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. However, Kelce may not be the only Eagles star veteran preparing to call it a career.
Earlier today, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox took to social media to share a photo of himself, Kelce, and fellow long-time Eagle Brandon Graham, followed by a cryptic caption:
Is Fletcher Cox joining Jason Kelce in retirement?
Whether Cox is personally considering retirement or simply paying tribute to Kelce’s retirement and saluting him for their 12 seasons spent in Philadelphia together in his Instagram post remains unclear. However, if Cox does decide to follow in the footsteps of Kelce, he will go down as one of the most exceptional Eagles players in franchise history.
Through 12 seasons, Cox has been an iron man for the Eagles defensive unit, missing only seven games. During his 12-year career, Cox has been a crucial contributor to the Eagles' success and has the accolades to support that sentiment, including a Super Bowl victory in 2017. A six-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, Cox is also a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-2010s team.
Cox has been a game-wrecker along the Eagles defensive line since the franchise selected him with the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft. In 188 career games, Cox has recorded 519 tackles, 173 quarterback hits, 88 tackles for loss, 70 sacks, 16 pass deflections, and 16 forced fumbles.
If this is really it for Cox, his next stop in the NFL could be Canton, Ohio, as a Hall of Fame inductee alongside Kelce. The retirement of both Cox and Kelce simultaneously would represent the end of an era in Philadelphia.