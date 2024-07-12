Florida basketball projected starting lineup and depth chart for 2024-25
The Florida Gators men's basketball team heads into the 2024-25 college basketball season with a revamped roster under head coach Todd Golden.
With a mix of returning stars and new talent, the Gators aim to make a significant impact in the SEC.
Here’s a breakdown of the projected starting lineup and depth chart.
Florida basketball dept chart: Projected starting lineup
Point Guard: Walter Clayton Jr.
Returning for his senior year, Clayton Jr. brings leadership and scoring prowess. Last season, he averaged 17.6 points per game and earned second-team All-SEC honors.
Shooting Guard: Will Richard
A senior sharpshooter, Richard is crucial for Florida’s perimeter offense. He tallied six 20-point games and hit a career-high 70 three-pointers last season.
Small Forward: Sam Alexis
Transferring from Chattanooga, Alexis brings athleticism and versatility. At 6'8", he provides size and defensive capabilities, averaging 9.1 rebounds and recording 70 blocks last season.
Power Forward: Alex Condon
The sophomore from Australia showed promise in his freshman year, contributing significantly to Florida’s rebounding efforts and providing solid defense in the frontcourt.
Center: Rueben Chinyelu
The sophomore transfer from Washington State, Chinyelu, is a defensive powerhouse with a 7-foot-8 wingspan, contributing significantly to rebounds and blocked shots.
Florida basketball depth chart: Key reserves
Alijah Martin (Guard)
The FAU transfer brings experience and versatility to the guard position. He scored 13.1 points per game and averaged 5.9 rebounds last season.
Denzel Aberdeen (Guard)
A junior guard who showed potential with a career-high 20 points in the SEC Tournament semifinal. Aberdeen is expected to be a reliable backup in the backcourt.
Isaiah Brown (Guard)
An exciting freshman from Orlando Christian Prep, Brown is poised to make an immediate impact with his scoring ability and defensive skills.
Thomas Haugh (Forward)
Another sophomore who showed promise in his freshman year, Haugh will be an important rotational player, especially on defense.
Micah Handlogten (Center)
Although likely to redshirt due to a leg injury, Handlogten’s presence in practice and potential future contributions cannot be overlooked.
Olivier Rioux (Center)
The 7-foot-9 freshman from Canada offers a unique physical advantage and is an intriguing prospect for the Gators.
Florida's outlook for 2024-25
The Gators’ 2024-25 roster combines experience with fresh talent, creating a balanced and versatile team. With key returnees like Clayton Jr. and Richard leading the charge, and significant additions like Alexis, Condon, and Chinyelu, Florida is well-positioned to improve on last season’s performance. The depth provided by Aberdeen, Brown, and others ensures that the Gators have the resilience to handle the rigors of the SEC season.
Coach Todd Golden’s strategic recruiting and player development have set the stage for a promising season. The team’s blend of scoring, defense, and rebounding strength will be critical as they navigate the competitive landscape of college basketball. Gator Nation can look forward to an exciting season with realistic hopes for a strong showing in the SEC.