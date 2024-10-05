Florida reportedly eyeing two massive Power Four head coaches to replace Billy Napier
By John Buhler
Help could be on the way in Gainesville, but Florida fans need to have patience. It is all about finding a better solution at head coach than Billy Napier. Apparently, there are two Power Four head coaches that could be looking to make moves if it doesn't work out for various reasons with their contending teams. Those two head coaches would be Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss and James Franklin at Penn State.
According to Matt Zenitz and John Talty of CBS Sports, they believe Kiffin and Franklin could be head-coaching candidates at a place like Florida should Ole Miss and Penn State fail to qualify for the expanded College Football Playoff. Kiffin's Rebels sustained a near-fatal blow last week vs. Kentucky. While Penn State is still undefeated, this is the best program that has never made the playoff to date.
Talty and Zenitz mentioned that Kiffin nearly left Ole Miss before. He was a serious candidate to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn before backing out at the last second. The gig ultimately went to Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze. Kiffin may be getting all the resources he needs in Oxford, but it would be massively disappointing if the Rebels did not make the playoff this year. They have too much talent not to win at least 10 games.
As for Franklin, is he ever going to do better than 10-2 at Penn State? He might need a reset as well.
Florida could be honing in on two Power Four replacements at head coach
Would Kiffin and Franklin be an upgraded over Napier? Yes, and probably, in that order. We know both have won in the SEC. Kiffin is thriving at Ole Miss, while Franklin did extraordinary things at Vanderbilt over a decade ago. However, Florida is a different beast. You must have a cult of personality like Steve Spurrier or Urban Meyer to overcome the program's inherently destructive ways. Do either qualify?
Kiffin is a good enough of an x's and o's coach to make a huge difference. My only concern is he is a tad aloof and not the most alpha of alpha males. At Florida, you need a head coach who will say "I'm right, you're wrong, and you better listen to me!" More importantly, they have to back it up with persistent winning. Franklin will be able to conduct himself as such at the podium, but not on the field.
Ultimately, I would applaud Florida for going in this direction to find its next head coach should Napier inevitably fail. However, neither are perfect fits. Spurrier was a Florida legend before he left Duke to return to Gainesville. As for Meyer, he was killing it at lower-tier FBS programs before picking the Gators over Notre Dame. Neither were guarantees to work out for Florida, but they most certainly did.
All I know is if Florida is done with Napier after this year, the university has to go big game hunting.