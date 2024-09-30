Florida State has to send DJU to Timbuktu after crashing through rock-bottom
By John Buhler
I am very concerned about the Florida State football program going forward... If you live by the transfer portal, you can also die from it. After hitting previously on key players like Jordan Travis (Louisville), Jared Verse (Albany), Trey Benson (Oregon) and Keon Coleman (Michigan State), the Seminoles have come up empty with D.J. Uiagalelei at quarterback (Oregon State and Clemson).
After finally getting in the win column two weeks ago with a narrow home win over Cal, the 'Noles backed up their first ACC win on the season with a disaster class of a showing vs. SMU in Dallas. Florida State is now 1-4 on the season and 1-3 in ACC play. For them to even get to a bowl game, they need to win five of their final seven games. Are there any really winnable wins left on the schedule?
Dates with North Carolina, Charleston Southern and Florida are their easiest remaining games. Simply put, Mike Norvell's team has to win those because if they don't then they will have to win three of these other four games on the schedule. Do you think Florida State has much of a chance in any of them between Miami, Notre Dame, Clemson and Duke? All of these teams are playoff viable right now.
Duke is probably the easiest, but Florida State will be at a quarterback deficit in each of those games.
Besides guaranteed promises of NIL or whatnot, why is Uiagalelei still starting over Brock Glenn?
Florida State is going down with the sunken ship that is D.J. Uiagalelei
Apparently, Norvell got the message but what he is deciding to do at quarterback is astounding.
Yes, you read that correctly. Uiagalelei is listed as QB1 on the depth chart with an "or" designation.
This feels like a tactic for Norvell to let Uiagalelei down easily, even though he is a fifth-year senior with a ton of starting experience and he has no need to. Either Uiagalelei was promised something by a Florida State booster or Glenn must just look that bad in practice. I get that Alex Atkins missed the first three games of the season, but you have to remember that he has no allegiances to Uiagalelei.
Overall, this is a terrible look for everyone involved. While I don't think Florida State is going to fire Norvell after the end of the season, he will be forced to move on from an ineffective defensive coordinator in Adam Fuller. Given that Atkins is still in the midst of a show cause, he cannot leave for another job, so let's stay together for the kids, right? Well, I would want out of Dodge yesterday here.
Has there ever been a quarterback whose stock has crashed and burned all the way to zero like this?