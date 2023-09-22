Florida State vs. Clemson matchup history: Last time FSU won, records, more
Florida State and Clemson have been the class of the ACC for a long time, but when is the last time FSU beat Clemson, and more about the matchup history for the conference rivalry.
Particularly with the rise of the Clemson Tigers since Dabo Swinney took over the program and with the Florida State Seminoles getting back on track, the meetings between the two ACC powers has been one of the most highly anticipated games of every season. That's certainly the case coming into the Week 4 meeting in the 2023 college football season.
Jordan Travis and FSU have gotten the hype train started to begin the year, beating LSU in the opener by 21 points and moving up to the Top 5 of the college football rankings. Meanwhile, Clemson fell flat in its opener against Duke and has since dropped out of the Top 25. Since that loss, however, Cade Klubnik and the Tigers hae seemingly started to right the ship.
That all leads to Death Valley this week and one of the most anticipated matchups for a loaded Week 4.
But when is the last time Florida State beat Clemson? What is each program's record in this rivalry, which was first played in 1970? What are the longest winning streaks? We've got that all for you here.
Florida State vs. Clemson: Who won the 2022 game?
The 2022 Clemson-Florida State game ended up in a 34-28 victory on Oct. 15 for the then-No. 4-ranked Clemson Tigers. That game was played in Tallahassee, but also wasn't as close throughout as the final score indicated. A BT Potter field goal put the Tigers up 34-14 late in the fourth quarter before FSU added two touchdowns to pull within one score, but that was still all she wrote.
When is the last time Florida State beat Clemson?
Florida State last beat Clemson on Sept. 20 in the 2014 season when the Seminoles, then ranked No. 1 in the country, captured a 23-17 victory in overtime. That game was in Tallahassee. But the Noles also won the previous year in South Carolina in 2013, which is obviously the last time they won on the road in this ACC rivalry.
Clemson record vs. Florida State: Matchup history, longest win streak
Overall since the first 1970 meeting, Clemson has a 15-20 record against Florida State. That stands to reason historically as the Tigers program had many average years by the current standards. However, Dabo Swinney has dominated the rivalry of late, with Clemson winning seven matchups against FSU in a row dating back to 2015 (the two teams did not play in the COVID-shortened 2020 season).
Florida State record vs. Clemson: Matchup history, longest win streak
Conversely, Florida State holds the edge in this rivalry with a 20-15 record. Though the Seminoles have lost seven consecutive games to Clemson leading up to the 2023 meeting, the program still holds the longest winning streak in the rivalry. FSU won 11 straight games against the Tigers from 1992-2002, a streak that included the largest margin of victory in the ACC rivalry, a 57-0 win for No. 1 Florida State in the 1993 season.