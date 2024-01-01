Florida State finds its Jordan Travis replacement with Cam Ward off the board
By John Buhler
The latest interesting wrinkle in DJ Uiagalelei's college football career has unfolded. The former five-star from St. John Bosco in Southern California has found his third college team. He initially committed to play for Dabo Swinney out of high school at Clemson. After three years, he headed back to his native West Coast to go play for Jonathan Smith over at Oregon State for one full season.
But with Smith leaving Corvallis for the Michigan State job, back into the transfer portal went DJU. He had been tied to the Florida State Seminoles for a while as a possible Jordan Travis replacement, who is out of eligibility. With former Washington State quarterback Cam Ward deciding to enter the 2024 NFL Draft, it was only a matter of time before Uiagalelei committed to play for Mike Norvell at FSU.
Given that Florida State and Clemson have been the two best programs in the ACC throughout the College Football Playoff era, it is strange to see Uiagalelei return to his former conference to play for one of his first school's biggest rivals. Then again, Florida State has serious national championship aspirations next season, and Uiagalelei is certainly capable of getting the Seminoles to the playoff.
ESPN's Pete Thamel linked Uiagalelei to Florida State on New Year's Eve with it being official Monday.
If Uiagalelei plays up to his lofty potential under Norvell, he could be next season's version of Bo Nix.
DJ Uiagalelei commits to Florida State hours after Cam Ward turned pro
Despite getting absolutely embarrassed by the Georgia Bulldogs in Saturday's Orange Bowl, you still have to like the direction Florida State is heading in under Norvell. What he inherited from Willie Taggart to what the Seminoles program is now is night and day. In the expanded 12-team playoff, Florida State will stay a perennial contender, likely getting one of the ACC's two or three annual spots.
Uiagalelei was one of the last big-name quarterbacks to commit out of the transfer portal in this offseason cycle. He was always going to go to the Power Five, but picking Florida State over places like Miami and Ohio State certainly speaks volumes. By going back to a league he is greatly familiar with from his three years in Clemson, Uiagalelei could restore the shine once on his name.
Should the Seminoles go something like 11-1 or better and Uiagalelei plays up to his five-star standard, we could see Florida State as back-to-back ACC Champions, blessed with a first-round bye in the expanded College Football Playoff. This return to prominence could conceivably get him to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Heck, it might help him get to being a first-round pick.
There is a lot to like about Uiagalelei partnering up with Norvell for one last ride over at Florida State.