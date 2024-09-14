Florida State fans are begging Mike Norvell to make DJU ride the pine pony
By Scott Rogust
The Florida State Seminoles put a ton of attention on themselves after last season, in which they were vocal with their displeasure of being held out of the College Football Playoff. With that, and the expanded playoff format, there were high expectations for the Seminoles.
Entering Week 3, Florida State is 0-2 on the year after brutal losses to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Boston College Eagles. One common theme in both of those losses was the play of transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. The former top quarterback recruit in college football isn't living up to the hype and not lighting up the stat sheets like the Seminoles would need to win in the ACC.
So it should come as no shock that Florida State is trailing 13-3 to the Memphis Tigers after the first two quarters.
At the end of the first quarter, Uiagalelei threw an interception, which set the stage for a six-yard receiving touchdown for Greg Desrosiers Jr. giving Memphis the aforementioned league.
Florida State fans call for Mike Norvell to send D.J. Uiagalelei to the bench
After the first half, Florida State fans and even college football fans, were calling for head coach Mike Norvell to send Uiagalelei to the bench.
Uiagalelei's lack of production in the passing game, as a quarterback, is well-known this year. In their season-opener against Georgia Tech, Uiagalelei averaged -0.1 air yards per pass attempt at one point during the first half. But it became even more evident against Memphis.
During the first half, Uiagalelei completed all five of his pass attempts. That's good, right? Well those pass totaled just five yards. That's right, five yards. Uiagalelei did try to throw it deep, but as you saw in the video above, it resembled more of a punt than a pass, resulting in an easy interception for Memphis.
In the first half against Memphis, Uiagalelei completed 7-of-14 throws for a measly 31 passing yards.
With the team's high expectations, the fanbase wants Norvell to make a change to help pick up some wins. After seeing two-and-a-half games of Uiagalelei, Seminoles fans are all the way out on him as their starting quarterback.