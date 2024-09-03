Florida State fans can't wait for DJ Uiagalelei to go pro in something other than sports
Whether or not you agree with the College Football Playoff Selection Committee's decision or not, we can all agree that Florida State Seminoles fans had reason to be angry about the Noles getting snubbed from the CFP a year ago. And one of the biggest reasons to get upset was that the 2023 season was by far Mike Norvell's best chance yet to make something special happen. To try and keep things moving in a positive direction, though, he brought in transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to stabilize the most important spot on the field.
After getting upset in Ireland by Georgia Tech in the first start for DJU with the Seminoles, though, fans were dubious whether or not that would be the case. But hey, he was across the Atlantic Ocean from Tallahassee in his first game for a new program, the third of his career. Maybe you could talk yourself into writing that one off as "one bad game".
As of Monday night in Tallahassee, though, that's no longer an excuse. And Florida State fans are ready to cut bait.
Against Boston College, a team projected widely to be in a fight for bowl eligibility, in Week 1, Uiagalelei and the Noles got off to another awful start, the quarterback specifically. In the first half, DJ was a dismal 8-of-21 for just 108 yards, much of which came after the catch and certainly not through the air, which was a theme of the Week 0 loss. To make it even worse, the former Clemson and Oregon State signal-caller was 0-for-3 in goal-to-go situations, which led to just six points from red-zone trips and a 14-6 deficit after two quarters.
DJ Uiagalelei might be the most hated man in Tallahassee
That's just not going to get it done, especially for a program with the pride of FSU -- which is even truer after they just watched Jordan Travis ball out and lead the Noles to an ACC Championship before his injury a season ago. So seeing this against Boston College, Florida State fans and college football viewers at large were pushing DJU to go pro in something other than sports.
Uiagalelei really has become college football's Arrested Development -- "but it might work for us..."
Not much of his first half against BC (or the game against Georgia Tech) was good but his red-zone misses were truly egregious.
Even those who were defending Uiagalelei after Week 0 were left in awe of how bad his performance was against FSU.
That last one jokingly gets to the heart of the issue. If Florida State were to start 0-2 behind DJU, a change would almost have to be made, both for the player and for the program.
The Seminoles have a pair of young 4-star quarterbacks, redshirt freshman Brock Glenn and true freshman Luke Kromenhoek, who truly can't be worse that DJU at this point. And there's at least a chance of being better than the clearly limited ceiling of Uiagalelei -- a good one at that based on what we've seen.
But there's no question that DJU has a helluva lot of work to turn the Florida State fan base in his favor. The early returns don't suggest he's anywhere close to making that happen either.