Florida State fans lose their minds on Mike Norvell for not leading over Georgia Tech
By Scott Rogust
The 2024 college football season has finally arrived. Things kicked off on Saturday in Dublin, Ireland for the College Football Classic, and it featured ACC action. The Florida State Seminoles, who enter the season with the No. 10 spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, had the chance to prove that they are still one of the top schools in the nation and a threat to make the College Football Playoff and win the National Championship. Their first test came against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who had an upset win on their minds.
Entering halftime, Florida State and Georgia Tech were tied at 14 points apiece. The Seminoles actually would have entered halftime trailing 14-11, had Ryan Fitzgerald not made an incredible 59-yard field goal.
Let's just say that Florida State fans were not pleased, especially with head coach Mike Norvell. Take a look at some of the reactions from fans, courtesy of Message Board Geniuses.
Florida State fans furious with Mike Norvell after first half showing vs. Georgia Tech
Again, there are still two more quarters of football left in Florida State's first game of the season. But, like with any fanbase, they want to see their favorite team dominate.
For the Seminoles offense, they did put up 174 yards of offense in the first half, 96 coming via quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei's arm. The transfer completed 12-of-14 pass attempts, but had a -0.1 net air yards per attempt. Not exactly ideal.
But, the Seminoles defense struggled to stop the Yellow Jackets' rushing offense. Georgia Tech picked up 101 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 5.6 yards. Running back Jamal Haynes and quarterback Haynes King each picked up 33 yards in the first half.
There's still plenty of time on the clock, but the Seminoles fanbase expected a more dominant showing against Georgia Tech.