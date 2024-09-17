Florida State has one, and maybe only one, thing working for them against Cal
By John Buhler
It has to be mighty sweaty and steamy trying to watch a Florida State game with your head tucked away in a paper bag from Publix. Shopping may be a pleasure in this southeastern grocery chain, but there is nothing pleasurable when it comes to Florida State football. These Seminoles stink! Fresh off another huge embarrassing defeat at the hands of Memphis, they better get ready to take on ... Cal?!
Yes, the 3-0 California Golden Bears are now a proud member of the ACC. They joined the league ahead of this season alongside the rival Stanford Cardinal and the former Group of Five force SMU. While the Cardinal and the Mustangs might be going through a period of adjustment, Cal has already beaten Auburn at Jordan-Hare and got to 3-0 with a big win over San Diego State last week.
I had Cal going 7-5 in its first season in the ACC as somewhat of a giant killer. While the travel may eventually get the best of them, Florida State feels like a walking corpse of a football team right now. No, this does not mean they are zombies, as the Seminoles wish that they could be zombies. When forever unconquered becomes always conquered, you just know you are going to have a bad time.
Of course, there is one thing working Florida State's favor here: Cal loses to winless conference foes.
All three of those head-scratching defeats for Cal have happened under Justin Wilcox's leadership.
Mike Norvell better be praying for more Cal offensive futility, as well as not going 3-9 or even 1-11...
The only thing that can stop Cal vs. Florida State has to be Cal itself
In truth, I really like Wilcox as a head coach. Although my FanSided.com colleague and False Start co-host Cody Williams and I joke about Wilcox potentially defecting from Cal for all sort of nonsensical academic power reasons over in the Bay Area, we respect the hell out of him with what he is being asked to do. He may be faithful to the bay because of his father, but has the bay been faithful to him?
If there is anything else Florida State may have in its favor beyond Cal's innate inability to beat winless teams in conference play for some reason, it has to be the return of offensive coordinator Alex Atkins. This has been overlooked the entire season so far. He was not able to coach the Seminoles offense for the first three games because he was suspended for tampering with a player in the transfer portal.
In short, for as hilarious at it would be to see Cal beat Florida State to give the Seminoles an awful 0-4 record and 0-3 mark in ACC play, it would be just as funny if Cal went full-blown Cal on us and lay the stinkiest egg known to mankind. Remember when Veruca Salt went down the golden goose shoot for being a bad egg? That is what is at stake, for both teams really, in this game. I cannot wait to watch it!
The only place that rivals Doak Campbell for the saddest place on earth is Bank of America Stadium.