Overreaction Monday: 5 Mike Norvell replacements who can save the Seminoles
By John Buhler
College football is not only big business, but it seems to be more and more of a "What have you done for me lately?" sort of sport. Mike Norvell guided the Florida State Seminoles to an undefeated regular season and an ACC Championship over Louisville before getting left out of the final four-team College Football Playoff. Nobody wanted to play in the Orange Bowl vs. Georgia and it clearly showed.
Flash forward to the middle part of September and Florida State is in the running for being the worst team in the Power Four. Through their first three games of the season, the Seminoles are 0-3 with conference losses to Georgia Tech in Ireland and Boston College at home, as well as to Norvell's former employer in the Memphis Tigers at home last week. What an unmitigated disaster this is!
Even though I am not yet ready to ask for Norvell's termination, it is going to be awfully difficult to defend him if the Seminoles were to somehow lose at home to Cal next week. This is a California Golden Bears team that is 3-0 with quality wins over Auburn and now San Diego State. Justin Wilcox is one of the most underrated head coaches in college football. I know he will have his team ready to play.
Should it continue to hit the fan for Norvell in Tallahassee, here are five suitable replacements for him.
5. South Florida Bulls head coach Alex Golesh
Alex Golesh may be a fantastic up-and-coming head coach in the profession, but I highly doubt that Florida State is going to want to dip its toes into the Group of Five candidate pool after what we saw previously out of Taggart, as well as the up-and-down nature of a Norvell-led team. Regardless, Golesh should be at least considered after seeing what he has done in-state over in Tampa at USF.
Prior to Golesh taking over the Bulls, they were arguably the worst team in FBS. I don't know what Jeff Scott was doing when he was their head coach, but he will never get another opportunity to lead a team after that. Golesh transformed a team that would win about one game a year into a team that can get to a bowl game and play great defense vs. some of the best teams in the sport right away.
Golesh is much more than a Group of Five head coach. He knows the state well from his time at UCF previously. Not only that, but he was Josh Heupel's trusted offensive coordinator from his days at Tennessee, too. Golesh hails from Ohio and went to Ohio State, so he can conceivably work anywhere if he were to be hired. My concern is Florida State's previous failures could hold them back from him.
Golesh will need one more year beyond this at South Florida, but he will be a Power Four coach soon.
4. UNLV Rebels head coach Barry Odom
Even though he is like Alex Golesh in that he is a strong Group of Five head coach right now, Barry Odom should be a Power Four head coach already. I understand that he failed at his alma mater of Missouri several years ago, but Gary Pinkel did not leave him with the best program. Odom then reinvented himself as the best coordinator to work for Sam Pittman at Arkansas. Now look at him!
Odom has taken one of the worst college football programs on the West Coast historically and has made the UNLV Rebels my pick this week to win the Mountain West, and therefore, the Group of Five. UNLV may have the makings of a potential Power Five team down the line in a revamped Pac-12, but I just have a strong feeling that he is coming back east in due time. Florida State might be a great fit.
If Florida State were to move off from Mike Norvell this soon, the Seminoles would then need to hire a guy who wants to be there, and one who is not going to job-hop if the ACC collapses because of Florida State and Clemson's own doing. Odom is getting the most out of his talent in Las Vegas. More importantly, his defense is not going to play as soft as what we have seen out of Adam Fuller's lately.
Odom needs to go to the right job if he were to leave UNLV, but Florida State might be his best gig.
3. Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann
It would be very interesting if Georgia were the team that answered Florida State's prayer. These two college football blue-bloods have an interesting history. They share mutual hatred for all things Clemson and Florida, as well as having a few players and coaches who have been at both schools. Mark Richt is the most obvious connection, but I think Glenn Schumann would leave for this job.
One of the biggest criticisms I have had about Schumann over the last few years is he does not have the same over-the-top personality we have come to love out of his head coach Kirby Smart and his defensive coordinator predecessor Dan Lanning. Then again, not everyone is a firecracker like Smart, Lanning and Will Muschamp. Schumann might just be a damn good defensive coordinator anyway.
If Georgia goes on another deep run this holiday season, we could be looking at the latest branch to stem off Smart's coaching tree. Schumann went to Alabama and has only worked for Nick Saban and Smart. Eventually, he will need to go out on his own. Florida State is the type of job where if you are offered, you don't think twice about it. It could be open for a reason, but it is still one worth pursuing.
Like Barry Odom over at UNLV, this is the best job I think Schumann could realistically get this winter.
2. Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops
Mark Stoops is the one I have had circled for a while. Prior to taking over at Kentucky, he had been Jimbo Fisher's defensive coordinator in Tallahassee. When Stoops arrived in Lexington, the Wildcats program was in rough shape. The only SEC school I can recall being in worse shape was Arkansas in the aftermath of whatever Chad Morris was trying to do in Fayetteville. Stoops has worked miracles.
Even though Kentucky is 1-2 on the season with losses to rivals South Carolina and now Georgia in SEC play, we know what the Wildcats are about under Stoops' guidance. They are the Iowa of the SEC, meaning you will see great defense, outstanding special teams and questionable offensive outputs. The only difference is Kentucky is actually trying to do something on offense, unlike Iowa.
If for whatever reason Mike Norvell were to either fail or leave Tallahassee, Stoops would have been my top pick to replace him. In all honesty, I have a feeling he might be starting to feel some heat from athletic director Mitch Barnhart at UK. Now that John Calipari is out of the building, he is the one getting some of Barnhart's undivided attention. If Stoops were to leave, I would think for Florida State.
The only two jobs Stoops would willingly leave Kentucky for would have to be this one and at Iowa.
1. Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz
Oh, this would be something, alright... I still don't think Miami should have fired Manny Diaz as head coach, or at least went about it the way that they did. Yes, Mario Cristobal's team is firing on all cylinders right now, but you and I and everyone else know he is more of a recruiter than he is an in-game tactician. Now that Diaz is back in the ACC doing quite well at Duke, what if alma mater called?
People tend to forget that the defensive-minded head coach formerly at Miami actually went to Florida State. He didn't play for the Seminoles, but I think his combination of coaching chops, recruiting and passion for the area could make him a home-run hire. Duke is quickly becoming a stepping stone job in the wake of the lengthy David Cutcliffe era. This is premature, but so what?
If Florida State is going to move on from Mike Norvell fresh off an ACC Championship season, then they need to go with as close to a sure thing as possible. Prying Diaz away from Duke would make people in Durham furious. It would also add some much-needed spice to the big in-state rivalry in the ACC between Florida State and Miami. Diaz is a Power Four head coach, so he will be ready for this.
This may be the move in a year or so if Norvell continues to be chasing whatever last season was.