Florida State is 0-2 and out of the playoff - it's only Week 1
By Austen Bundy
No. 10 Florida State went from "2023 revenge tour" to playing practically meaningless football after just two games.
Monday night Boston College -- yes, the same Boston College that went 3-5 in the ACC last year -- beat the Seminoles 28-13 in Tallahassee and virtually eliminated them from College Football Playoff contention.
Just last week Florida State fans were humbled by Georgia Tech 24-21 in Dublin, Ireland after verbally abusing ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit over his 2023 comments justifying their schools omission from the four-team playoff.
Florida State is now 0-3 and has been outscored 115-37 since Herbstreit spat those facts.
Apologize to Kirk Herbstreit, Seminoles fans
It's undeniable now, just as it was in December, that Florida State is not the same team without star quarterback Jordan Travis.
Current passer D.J. Uiagalelei, who was courted from Oregon State in the transfer portal, has as many touchdown passes as interceptions so far this season (one each) and is now at risk of losing his starting job to redshirt freshman Brock Glenn.
For all the jawing Seminoles fans did online in the offseason, their team did little to back them up when it mattered most.
Florida head coach Billy Napier should be sending Florida State boss Mike Norvell flowers because his embarrassing performance Monday night will distract from the fact that the Gators got chomped by rivals Miami on Saturday.
So you're telling me there's a chance
The Seminoles would have to pull a miracle of all miracles in order to have some semblance of hope to make the playoff. ESPN gives them a one percent chance after Monday's loss, needing to run the table for the remainder of their schedule.
Reminder: That would include defeating Clemson, Miami and Notre Dame -- and even then there's no guarantee they would qualify for the ACC Championship Game let alone the playoff.
Florida State fans should manage their expectations now. An appearance in the Duke's Mayo Bowl might be the most realistic ending to their 2024-25 season.