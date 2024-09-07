Fool’s Gold? Notre Dame fans melting down over Northern Illinois upset bid
The No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish had the most impressive victory of Week 1, going into College Station and being Texas A&M. Did they spend the next week reading their own accolades?
In Week 2, Northern Illinois seemed to catch the Irish off guard by not playing like a doormat. The Huskies outgained Notre Dame through the air and on the ground. They enjoyed a 13-7 lead at halftime because of it.
Notre Dame fans were ready to declare their team a College Football Playoff lock after the Texas A&M game. Most national media agreed given the relatively easy slate in front of them.
No one expected NIU to put up a fight like this. Notre Dame fans took it...not well. They even booed the team off the field at halftime.
Notre Dame fans meltdown over Northern Illinois lead
Anyone who has been around college football long enough knows that the supposed cupcake game after a massive win is always a bit of a trap. It's easy for teams to get high off their own supply and underestimate the opposition.
You can bet Marcus Freeman is letting his team know what he thinks about that in the locker room.
Taking NIU lightly was always going to be a mistake. The Huskies call games like this — against Power 5 teams or esteemed independents — "Boneyard Games." While they've never beaten a Top 10 opponent like Notre Dame, they've made a habit of making life miserable for teams that expect to run over them.
Notre Dame might have thought things would go according to the script with a touchdown on their opening drive. However, the Irish's next five possession went like this: Punt, interception, punt, punt, missed field goal.
Meanwhile, NIU moved the ball well. Antario Brown hit paydirt on an 83-yard touchdown reception and Kanon Woodill knocked through two field goals.
It's not how you start, it's how you finish. At this point, the Huskies have started stronger. We'll see if they finish stronger too.