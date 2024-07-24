For first time in a long time, Kris Bryant looks ready to make an impact
By Kinnu Singh
The Colorado Rockies had high expectations for first baseman Kris Bryant when they inked him to a seven-year, $182 million deal in 2022. The former National League MVP helped the Chicago Cubs end their World Series drought, and the Rockies were hoping he would do the same thing in Denver. Things haven't gone as planned, however.
Plagued by numerous ailments and injuries, Bryant played in just 122 games over his first two seasons in Denver. Colorado lost a combined 197 games in that span.
So far, the 2024 season hasn't been much kinder. Bryant, the team's highest-paid player, has played in just 24 of the first 101 games. He was placed on the injured list in early June after suffering a left oblique strain.
Kris Bryant looks to get back on track after another injury-riddled season
Bryant was activated from the 10-day injured list after missing 43 games, and he returned to the lineup during the Rockies' matchup against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. Although the Rockies ultimately lost, 6-0, Bryant finished the game with some optimism.
Bryant went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts. Regardless, he was pleased with a tough catch he made in right field during the first inning, according to Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post.
“I hate that I’ve put myself in a position where you hold your breath whenever I make a dive or run into a fence,” Bryant said. “But that’s on me. That’s very frustrating. But I surprised myself — I felt like I was moving pretty good. I didn’t look at it on video or anything, but overall it felt good. So I’ll see how I feel tomorrow, but I feel great right now.”
Before his last injury in June, he missed 31 games after sustaining a back injury in April. He suffered a back injury and plantar fasciitis in his left foot during the 2022 season. Last year, he dealt with a left heal bruise.
“I’ve been very frustrated for a while now," Bryant said. "But I’m trying to dig myself out of a hole of injuries. Hopefully, I can finish strong and get a good number of games.”
The 32-year-old was on track to greatness before injuries began to hamper his career. Bryant is a four-time All-Star and 2016 National League MVP. Through his 10-year career, he has hit .274 with 184 homers and 542 RBIs in 1,031 games.
Bryant has hit .180 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in 25 games this season.