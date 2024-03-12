Former 4-star TE at Georgia forced to medically retire: Kirby Smart reacts
By John Buhler
Being part of the tight end room at Georgia means being part of an exclusive club. Under position coach Todd Hartley, UGA has become Tight End U for how many great players at the position go on to have success in the league. Its greatest tight end ever in two-time Mackey Award winner Brock Bowers will be a first-round pick this spring. Sadly, Pearce Spurlin III's football career is now over...
Spurlin announced on Tuesday morning over social media that he has opted to medically retire due to a heart condition. He was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class by the Dawgs out of Rosemary Beach, Florida. He played in six games last year, registering three catches for 60 yards, including a 31-yard reception in Georgia's 63-3 blowout victory over the Florida State Seminoles in the Orange Bowl.
With spring practice beginning this week, Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke on Spurlin's retirement.
“We care deeply for Pearce and he will remain on scholarship and part of our program. Our tight ends coach Todd Hartley and the other tight ends hate for a person and a player like Pearce to not be a part of their room, and they will continue to provide him with the support he needs as he goes through this transition.”
Here is the official message from Spurlin himself fired out on social media on Tuesday morning.
Georgia still has great depth at tight end, but Spurlin was expected to be a big contributor in 2024.
Former 4-star Georgia TE Pearce Spurlin forced into medical retirement
With Bowers turning pro, that means the Georgia tight end room will have to lean heavily on Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie before Stanford transfer Benjamin Yurosek gets caught up to speed. Given that Yurosek was such a late transfer, he is finishing up classes at Stanford before coming over to Athens later this summer. Delp is already a star, but this is Luckie's time to shine with Spurlin out.
Of course, Spurlin is still going to be a part of this team in some capacity. No, he will not lose his scholarship due to his medical retirement; it just will not count towards the allocated 85 each FBS team is afforded in a given season. This may be an opportunity for Spurlin to be a student assistant, perhaps help Hartley and Smart coach up the rest of the tight end room for the next few seasons.
In a game that has become increasingly business-like and transactional, just imagine how you would feel if you were in Spurlin's situation. We are talking about a top-100 recruit in his high school class, committing to play for one of the best programs in the country. With the right preparation and timing, he could have been playing in the NFL one day. To have that ripped out from under you is devastating.
Here is to the very best for Spurlin going forward. Dawg Nation is here for you in your time of need.