Former Astros sign stealer could be an under-the-radar Ronald Acuña Jr. replacement
By Lior Lampert
One team's trash is another's treasure. Or so the Minnesota Twins thought when they signed veteran utility man Tony Kemp to a minor league contract in April.
Kemp started 2024 with the Baltimore Orioles, though he elected to hit free agency following a declined Triple-A assignment. When rookie phenom Jackson Holiday got promoted to the majors, he lost his spot on the roster in a corresponding move. Shortly after, Minnesota acquired the 32-year-old only to experience a similar fate.
Despite signing with the Twins only days after his Orioles tenure ended, Kemp has yet to make it out of their farm system. So on Monday, after almost two months, Minnesota granted his release.
Twins beat writer for the Star Tribune, Bobby Nightengale, broke the news:
So what's next for Kemp? He has represented three MLB clubs since leaving the Oakland Athletics as a free agent this past offseason. Is the fourth time a charm? If so, at least one National League contender could benefit from taking a flier on him -- the Atlanta Braves.
Many remember Kemp for being on the Houston Astros during the franchise's sign-stealing scandal in 2017. While he has gone on the record to say he adamantly opposed the idea, he was also a bystander, making him an accomplice. Nevertheless, he is a sneaky potential addition for a Braves team that has failed to replace reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr.
Acuña suffered a season-ending torn ACL in May. Since then, Atlanta has been playing .500 baseball. That won't cut it for an organization expecting to make a pennant race. Why not take a chance on Kemp?
The injury to Acuña essentially puts Kemp in a position to moonwalk into an everyday role in Atlanta. Moreover, centerfielder Michael Harris II's stint on the injured list and uncertain timetable to return has only heightened the Braves' need for outfield help. The latter hasn't gotten cleared to resume running as of this writing.
Sitting at 46-36 and second in the NL East, the Braves must find a way to stay afloat sans Acuña. While it will be hard to replicate his production, Kemp offers intriguing upside as someone with experience and postseason pedigree (albeit the latter is limited).
Before the Twins cut ties with Kemp, he spent 46 games with their Triple-A affiliate, the St. Paul Saints. In that span, he logged a .279/.358/.436 slash line with six home runs, 26 RBIs and four stolen bases across 187 plate appearances.