Former Brave could be the Cardinals answer for outfield depth amid injuries
The St. Louis Cardinals need outfield help and a potential solution just hit the market.
Remember when the St. Louis Cardinals had too many outfielders? Their logjam got so bad to the point where they just had to trade Tyler O'Neill to the Boston Red Sox.
The Cardinals learned the hard way how important depth is, as injuries to Tommy Edman, Dylan Carlson, and Lars Nootbaar put them in a hole in the outfield. Nootbaar is back from the IL but has struggled, and St. Louis had the worst center field situation in baseball with Edman and Carlson out.
The duo of Victor Scott II and Michael Siani have combined to record just eight hits in 100 at-bats (.092 BA) entering play on Monday. They've been great defensively and have tremendous speed, but the bat has been a serious issue. Carlson is nearing a return, but the Cardinals could always use more depth with Scott back in the minors and Siani not really being an MLB-caliber player.
With that in mind, the Cardinals could turn to a former Atlanta Braves player who just recently became available.
Cardinals could target Kevin Pillar to provide much-needed outfield depth
Kevin Pillar is far from the player he once was, but recently became available after the White Sox DFA'd him. He elected free agency and is able to sign with any of the 30 teams on whatever terms can be agreed to.
Pillar at the very least gives the Cardinals a veteran who can hit at a somewhat-competent level and defend too. Last season with the Braves he posted a .664 OPS and hit nine home runs in 81 games and 197 at-bats. He did most of his damage against left-handed pitching which could really help this Cardinals team that ranks tied for 27th entering play on Monday with a 69 WRC+ against left-handed pitchers.
He probably wouldn't last the year, but the 35-year-old can at the very least be a short-term fix for a very serious problem in St. Louis. He isn't the Gold Glove defender he was back with the Blue Jays, but he can still play a strong corner outfield and is capable in center field too. He'd come cheap and is not a player they'd have to keep around once they get healthy. With how bad things are right now, it feels like a no-brainer.