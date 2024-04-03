Former Braves outfielder reveals why he didn't stay with Atlanta despite 'mutual interest'
Last season, the Atlanta Braves ran an outfield consisting of Eddie Rosario, Michael Harris II, and Ronald Acuña Jr. most of the time. The team's fourth outfielder was Kevin Pillar, a veteran who accepted a smaller role to play on a contending Braves team. Pillar was primarily in a platoon with Rosario, playing against left-handed pitching.
Pillar's .664 OPS overall was underwhelming, but he did hit at a respectable .734 OPS clip against lefties with six of his nine home runs coming against left-handers. He fit in well with the Braves and while he was not the elite defender of old, Pillar was still a quality corner outfielder defensively.
Pillar revealed to Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that his No. 1 goal was to return to the Braves and Atlanta showed interest in bringing him back. Despite what Pillar called 'mutual interest', he wound up signing with the Chicago White Sox. He revealed why that happened to Toscano.
Kevin Pillar reveals why he left Braves despite 'mutual interest'
"There was definitely interest there. This was after some of the moves they had made in the offseason, getting (outfielder Jarred) Kelenic. He’s always been honest with me and told me (Kelenic) was gonna get every opportunity to go out there and play – righty, lefty – and that I would just be an extra outfielder, which at this point in my career, I would’ve been more than happy doing, understanding that things happen in this game, things change, everyone goes in with a plan and sometimes those plans change.”
For Pillar, it all came down to opportunity. With Atlanta trading for Jarred Kelenic, they had a set outfield of Kelenic, Harris, and Acuña. They intended on playing Kelenic every day, which would result in Pillar playing very sparingly. He was open to that, but the White Sox gave him an opportunity that he couldn't pass on, and his plans changed.
What really sealed the deal was the Braves signing Adam Duvall. Pillar wouldn't have platooned with Kelenic, but Duvall was brought in to do just that. For Atlanta, that simply came down to getting Duvall, a really good hitter, at a price they couldn't resist. It's unfortunate for Pillar, but Duvall is certainly a better option.
With Duvall serving as the team's fourth outfielder and Kelenic's platoon partner, Pillar would have almost no opportunity to play. Playing for a White Sox team destined to finish at or towards the bottom of the AL Central was more appealing to him than sitting on the bench for a Braves team vying for a World Series title. Choosing the latter would've likely ended Pillar's career sooner than later, while if he plays well for the White Sox he can keep things going for a little while longer.
With the White Sox, Pillar appears to be on the short side of a platoon with Dominic Fletcher, at least to start the season. He can still be a somewhat valuable player for a contender as he hits left-handed pitching well, plays good defense, and has some speed. Perhaps when the trade deadline rolls around he'll find his way onto a better team. For now, he's satisfied knowing he'll play in at the very least a part-time role.