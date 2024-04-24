Former Chiefs All-Pro calls out Tom Brady for blaming 'kids these days'
Former Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro Mitchell Schwartz had some words for Tom Brady.
By Mark Powell
Former Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz had some words for Tom Brady. Brady, who retired prior to the 2023 season, has quickly regressed to old man yells at cloud mode. Retirement can do wonders to a man, or in Brady's case it can just make someone grumpy.
Brady has a lot more time on his hands despite the brands he represents and podcast guest appearances. As Patrick Mahomes takes the long path to surpass his accomplishments on the field, Brady will not opt for the high road as it pertains to modern day athletes.
TB12 is a quarterback from another era. His career started in the early-2000's, when throwing for 300 yards was considered a major accomplishment, and quarterback wins were still a useful statistic. While Brady eventually morphed into the greatest quarterback we've ever seen, he's the most accomplished in part because of those early years.
In a comment on young athletes via the DeepCut podcast
"It's all about them. Their brand, their social media. When it's about me and not us, well there's no way to succeed as a team if all you're doing is thinking about how selfish it is for you to get the attention," Brady said.
Tom Brady sounds old and out of touch, gets called out by former Chiefs All-Pro
That's easy to say for Brady, who's legacy is already built. Brady isn't playing for his next contract. Opportunities find him, rather than the other way around. In many ways that is a credit to what he's accomplished. That's why it's important to remember that Brady wasn't always this way. At one point in time, he was still proving himself as the Patriots won alongside him, not because of him.
Schwartz was quick to call out Brady's side-gigs, and some of the off-field ventures he cared about during his playing days.
As Schwartz is quick to point out, Brady had his own distractions to deal with. It's just part of being a star in the modern NFL.
A short memory was Brady's strength as a quarterback. In this case, it makes him sound old and out of touch.