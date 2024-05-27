Former Chiefs rookie who barely missed out on Super Bowl ring isn't bitter, he swears
By Kinnu Singh
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Rush has not had an easy path in the NFL. From the NFL Scouting Combine to the 2023 NFL Draft and every stop thereafter, Rush has been asked to prove himself while being given few opportunities to do so.
The former South Carolina product was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, who ultimately opted to waive him during preseason roster cuts in 2023. He was claimed by the Kansas City Chiefs, who quickly waived him and stashed him onto their practice squad.
Pittsburgh came calling when secondary injuries began to mount in mid-October, and Rush ultimately decided to sign with the Steelers.
Darius Rush doesn't regret missing out on Super Bowl ring with Chiefs
If Rush decided to stay on Kansas City's practice squad, he would have earned a Super Bowl ring as a rookie. But Rush told Steelers reporter Mike Prisuta that he doesn't regret leaving Kansas City for Pittsburgh even if it cost him a Super Bowl championship.
"Congratulations to those guys for sure, most definitely," Rush said. "I'll earn mine one day."
Rush is not in any rush to gather championship rings. For him, making an active 53-man roster and finding a way onto the field was more important. The Steelers offered him his first active playing time. He appeared in three games and logged just 39 defensive snaps and 17 special teams snaps. He finished the season with just three tackles, but it was an opportunity to get his feet wet.
"I'm a guy who came in the middle of the season," Rush said. "Like [head coach Mike Tomlin] said, 'Gotta jump on a moving train.' They gave me a very small list [of defensive plays] to learn. I just had to make sure I executed it to the best of my ability. It just came with injuries and things of that nature. Honestly, just very grateful to be on the field."
Rush will have another opportunity to earn a roster spot in 2024. This time, he won't have to jump onto a moving train to do so.
"There's always a role, you just gotta earn it," Rush said. "Whether it's corner, nickel or special teams, those are the opportunities that I have. Just gotta go out there and compete every day."
Rush dropped a potential game-clinching interception against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. Next time, he likely won't make the same mistake. The hope is that those experiences will prove to be more beneficial than a Super Bowl ring he earned from Kansas City's practice squad.