Former Colts mourn the loss of former teammate Vontae Davis
By Scott Rogust
Former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis passed away on Monday at the age of 35.
WSVN 7 News in South Florida was the first to report that a death investigation was taking place at a residence in Southwest Ranches in Florida after finding the body of a male. The home belonged to Davis' grandmother, Adaline. Shortly after the news was reported, Davie Police confirmed that the deceased person was Davis and that no foul play was involved.
The news was later shared by ESPN's Stephen Holder.
After the news was reported, members of the Colts organization, past and present reacted to Davis' passing.
Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted out his condolences to Davis' family, saying the cornerback was a "great guy, teammate, and player."
During the Monday broadcast of "The Pat McAfee Show," McAfee and former Colts defensive back Darius Butler were emotional when discussing Davis' passing.
"Literally, if you knew him, you loved him, and you enjoyed the hell out of him," said McAfee. "Today's been tough, it's going to be tough, but it's a nice perspective-putter to remind everybody to reach out to your people...I haven't talked to him in months, and obviously I'm never going to get to do it again. So reach out to your people, tell them you appreciate them, tell them you like them, tell them they're not alone."
"It's tough to really speak on it...we've dealt with a lot of teammates. But love your people, you never know what people are going through, what they're dealing with," said Butler. "I obviously send my heart and condolences to his family, his loved ones, his friends, all of his former teammates who have been reaching out while we've been on the show...it's a tough time right now..."
McAfee's and Butler's comments can be heard in full in the video below:
Former Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton sent out a post on Twitter saying that he had just spoke to Davis "a couple of weeks ago."
Davis spent his first three seasons (2009-11) with the Miami Dolphins before he was traded to the Colts ahead of the 2012 campaign. Davis made a huge impact on the Colts, making it to the Pro Bowl in the 2014 and 2015 seasons. In that 2014 season, the Colts made it to the AFC Championship Game.
In six years with the Colts, Davis recorded 245 combined tackles (210 solo, 35 assisted), 65 passes defended, and 13 interceptions.
After the 2017 season, Davis would join the Buffalo Bills, where he retired from the NFL after one game played.
In 10 years in the NFL, Davis recorded 395 combined tackles (344 solo, 51 assisted), 97 passes defended, and 22 interceptions.
This story will continue to be updated once further details are provided.