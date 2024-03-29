Former Cubs star Javy Baez trolled rival White Sox fans on Opening Day
Javy Baez got the last laugh against Chicago White Sox fans on Opening Day.
The Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 1-0 on Opening Day. It was a low-scoring affair between two of the AL Central's weakest links. Chicago managed only three hits; Detroit doubled that mark with six hits, which led to one run in the third inning that would eventually decide the game.
Who scored the run? Former Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez, back in a familiar town, but facing the enemy. Southside fans weren't too thrilled about Baez's return, jeering him at the plate. It didn't quite work out in Chicago's favor, however, as Baez ended up scoring the game's only run — the winning run.
The sequence of events reads as classic villain material from Baez, who caught an inning-ending fly ball in the bottom of the second. Rather than gently toss the ball to an appreciative fan, he roped it at the crowd on the right field line. Of course, there's a protective net. Consider it a sign of disrespect in exchange for the boos.
That led to more boos when Baez led off the third inning. Unfortunately for the White Sox faithful, he singled, stole second, and scored on a sacrifice fly. And, little did they know it at the time, but that was ballgame. Baez was booed quite heavily as he crossed the plate.
White Sox pitcher Garret Crochet allowed on one run with eight strikeouts in six innings, but it wasn't enough to get the win. Detroit's Tarik Skubal emerged with the W, going six innings with three hits and six K's.
Baez spent eight years with the Cubs, where he became infamous for his on-field antics. This is not new territory for the 31-year-old shortstop, who signed a six-year, $140 million contract with Detroit in 2021. Baez could have opted out this offseason but declined. He's locked in with Detroit through 2027. The Tigers will hope for more productive outings at the plate.
Last season was a struggle for Baez, who has vastly underperformed his contract since arriving in Detroit. He slashed .222/.267/.325 with nine home runs and 59 RBI in 510 AB, accumulating 125 strikeouts.
The Tigers are in the middle of an unfathomably long postseason drought. Baez is bringing up the rear in the lineup, but even a minor resurgence would be transformative for the Tigers' outlook. Baez was supposed to lead the team, both on the field and in the batter's box. It hasn't happened yet, which can make some of the more egregious antics ring a bit hollow.
Let's see if Baez has turned the corner, or if he's just setting Detroit up for disappointment again.