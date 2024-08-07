Former Dodgers fan favorite offers an easy solution with rotation in disarray
By Lior Lampert
The Los Angeles Dodgers' starting pitching rotation is currently in shambles.
Two-time All-Star Walker Buehler has been on and off the injured list throughout the 2024 MLB campaign. The 30-year-old has failed to regain his form since getting a second Tommy John surgery in 2022. Additionally, he's dealt with right hip inflammation that has kept him sidelined since mid-June. But he's only part of the problem.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto, one of the several prized Dodgers acquisitions this offseason, has been limited to 14 contests this year because of a shoulder issue.
Moreover, future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw underwent shoulder surgery in November, preventing him from taking the mound for the Dodgers until July 25. The southpaw is still returning to form, something the club desperately needs.
It's been challenging for the Dodgers to navigate the carousel they call their staff of starters. As you can see, they've received several crushing blows, so it makes sense.
Things reached a point where Los Angeles decided to dump precious farm system cargo to upgrade the unit ahead of the trade deadline. They landed Jack Flaherty as part of a blockbuster swap with the Detroit Tigers, marking a big move for the organization. Still, one arm can only do so much to mitigate Yamamoto, Kershaw and Buehler's woes.
Based on recent intel from FanSided's Robert Murray, there's one intriguing option the Dodgers can pursue on the open market: Rich Hill.
Hill, 44, has expressed interest in returning to the majors. Per Murray, the 19-year vet is throwing for interested teams on Friday, including the Dodgers.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Rich Hill would be an easy solution for the Dodgers amid rotation madness
Amid the rotational chaos, Hill presents Los Angeles with a familiar face and someone beloved by Dodger Nation.
Some of Hill's best moments in his elongated career came in a Dodgers uniform. In four seasons from 2016-19, he went 30-16 with a 3.16 ERA, 1.079 WHIP and 309 strikeouts. However, that was nearly a decade ago.
More recently, Hill appeared in 32 games (27 starts) for the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres last season. He posted an 8-14 record with a 5.41 ERA and 129 K's.
Albeit uninspiring, Hill demonstrated he can still be an innings eater. The Dodgers need someone to do that until Yamamoto, Kershaw and Buehler are at full strength. Why not rekindle an old flame?
Adding Hill is an effortless and straightforward transaction that would help the Dodgers in a massive way.