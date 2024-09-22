Former Hugh Freeze star puts Auburn HC on blast for throwing Tigers QBs under the bus
By John Buhler
Well, this came out of nowhere. In the wake of Auburn losing its second game of the season to fall to 2-2 on the year, former Ole Miss quarterback Bo Wallace threw his former head coach Hugh Freeze under the bus after allegedly being thrown under the proverbial bus repeatedly before while playing for the Rebels. Wallace went on a social media rant for the ages, saying how truly selfish Freeze is as a head coach.
About a decade ago, Wallace was the star quarterback for Freeze's Ole Miss team that won double-digit games and upset Alabama. An embarrassing scandal later, and Freeze is now back in the SEC after being ousted in Oxford. Oh, he knows how to win, alright, but it is often at the expense of his players. Wallace hated the fact that Freeze showed no accountability for his team's latest defeat.
After seeing him throw quarterbacks Payton Thorne and Hank Brown under the bus, Wallace went off.
"We’re approaching the point that he’s thrown so many QBs under the bus , that maybe no one wants to play for him?? His offense helped me tremendously put numbers up when I blew my shoulder out…. But why is it someone else’s fault every time there’s a loss ?? … but when there’s a win I watch the press conferences just to count how many times the word “I” is used… appreciate what he did for me , my son wouldn’t be playing for him tho."
Wallace then set the table for a future story to be revealed at a later date. Watch out, Auburn staffers!
"I got a story I’ll keep in my back pocket forever until it’s time. (Auburn staffers calling my phone incoming)."
There was more to this tweet, but you really get the point that Wallace has no use for Freeze anymore.
"But that dude has never helped me a day in his life…. It was always only about getting a win for him so he could collect his extra 100 racks a win. If y’all knew the medications and shots I was taking to get that man his money you wouldn’t believe they would let you walk on a field like that. And with all that , I still feel the tires from the bus."
We have to wonder if anybody is going to want to play for Freeze anymore. Auburn might be screwed!
The big question you need to ask is how do rivals Alabama, Georgia and LSU feel about this mess.
Fact: Hugh Freeze is not a good guy. Anything to the contrary would be quite the revelation for me. From paying for players before it was legal, to using burner phones for personal and unethical benefits, to trying to coach a game at Liberty from a freaking hospital bed, I will remember you, but will Hugh remember me? He does not care about his players, only winning and the money from that.
I have to be honest. I often think about what happened to Wallace. He is a guy remembering dudes all-star. Ole Miss was in a terrible spot before he transferred in from junior college to be their starting quarterback. Wallace never had much of a pro career, if at all. I wondered if his game didn't translate, but it may have had more to do with him being so beat-up physically. This feels like Varsity Blues, man.
Clearly, Wallace does not want Freeze's life, even though he seems to have gotten into the coaching profession. In truth, those are some wild accusations put forth by Wallace. If they are indeed true, that is going to do quite the number on Freeze's quickly fading coaching career. Oh, someone will always hire him, but if he fails at Auburn, he is never going to be a Power Four head coach again in his life.
For now, I can totally understand why more and more people are starting to turn on Freeze already.