Friendly fire: Former Jets GM casts a shadow of doubt on Aaron Rodgers
By Scott Rogust
The New York Jets had high hopes last year after they acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. The franchise finally had a stellar signal caller to help provide a boost for the offense and bring the franchise back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010. But four plays into the season, Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles, which knocked him out for the entirety of the 2023 season.
In the new league year, Rodgers has worked out with the team and participated in organized team activities. The belief is that Rodgers will be 100 percent entering the 2024 season and help follow through on the team's goals from last year. But there is one former Jets executive who doesn't believe Rodgers can get the job done this upcoming campaign.
Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum said during a recent appearance on ESPN that he is concerned that Rodgers won't be able to return to form due to his age. Rodgers is entering his age 41 season.
“When you’re over 40 years old and you’re coming off an Achilles tendon injury … what I’m really curious to see [is] training camp. We’ll see what he does in the preseason," said Tannenbaum, h/t Jets X Factor.
Ex-Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum skeptical of how Aaron Rodgers will play in 2024
Tannenbaum continued, saying areas he is concerned about for Rodgers are his agility and ability to get rid of the football.
“How quickly he gets rid of the ball and short-area quickness with his feet,” said Tannenbaum, h/t Jets X Factor. “I’ve been around other quarterbacks from Vinny Testaverde, Brett Favre … I worked with Dan Marino in Miami. They always talked about losing that little quickness [and how it] really was the beginning of the end and that’s something that we really have got to watch carefully really just in a couple of weeks.”
The Jets are placing all of their faith in Rodgers to ensure that he can return to form. Specifically, the quarterback who won NFL MVP awards in the 2020 and 2021 seasons for the Packers. But will that Rodgers return?
Well, the organization did a lot to ensure that Rodgers can stay healthy. The Jets had an offensive line problem last season, where they allowed 64 sacks, tied for fourth-most in the NFL. It certainly didn't help that Rodgers injured his Achilles while running away from pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd. This offseason, they signed former Dallas Cowboys left tackle and eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith, traded for right tackle Morgan Moses from the Baltimore Ravens, and used their first-round pick in the NFL Draft on Penn State tackle Olu Fashanu.
Also, Rodgers will have top receiver Garrett Wilson to target down field, and a stud running back in Breece Hall to lean upon.
Once training camp begins for the Jets, all eyes will be on Rodgers from here on out for the fanbase to see if he returns to his playing form before his Achilles injury.