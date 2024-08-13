Former Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe finds new NBA home
By Lior Lampert
The Utah Jazz and former Kentucky Wildcats basketball star Oscar Tshiebwe have agreed to terms on a two-way contract, the team announced on Monday.
In a corresponding move, the Jazz have waived guard Taevion Kinsey. The terms of Tshiebwe's deal remain unclear because of Utah's policy not to reveal the details, per the official statement.
Tshiebwe spent the 2023-24 campaign with the Indiana Pacers on a two-way pact, only appearing in eight NBA games as a rookie. He averaged 3.3 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field.
While Tshiebwe was a non-factor for the Pacers last season, he was the face of their G League affiliate, the Indiana Mad Ants. He posted nightly averages of 16.8 points, 16.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals, shooting 61.1 percent from the floor across 23 contests. His efforts earned him G League Rookie of the Year and All-NBA G League First Team honors.
Before leaping to the pros, Tshiebwe was one of the most dominant college hoopers in recent memory at Kentucky. The big man was named AP and SEC Player of the Year in 2021-22. Additionally, he received the John Wooden Award, which recognized him as the outstanding player in the nation that season.
Moreover, Tshiebwe was also a two-time Consensus All-American with the Wildcats. As you can see, he made the most of his two years in Lexington, illustrated by the running list of accolades.
Still only 24, Utah is taking a flier on Tshiebwe in hopes of tapping into the potential he showed at Kentucky. As a menace on the boards with a long wingspan, he has the skill set to develop into a rotational rim-running/protecting center.
However, Tshiebwe's a bit undersized for the position. Matching up with opposing fives at 6-foot-9 can be a problem. Nonetheless, his 260-pound frame allows him to throw his body around and hang in the paint.