Former Packers first-round pick sounds ready to change narrative under new DC
By Jake Beckman
It was no secret that fans were happy when the Green Bay Packers fired defensive coordinator Joe Barry. He had talented players at his disposal but consistently ran a brutally mediocre defense in his three-year stint.
The thing about having talented players is that they know they are talented, and when there’s an issue schematically, they know that it’s not their fault. While none of the Packers defenders have bashed their former DC outright (looking at you, Miami), they’re certainly making comments showing a change in attitude with their new DC, Jeff Hafley.
Jeff Hafley is bringing new life to the Packers' defense
We’ve seen players not like their coaches throughout NFL history. Sometimes it can work, like with Terrell Owens and Steve Mariucci, and sometimes it blows up, like with Josh McDaniels and the entirety of the Raiders organization. The Packers’ situation looks to be somewhere in the middle.
Cornerback Eric Stokes, the former No. 29 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, was asked about new DC Jeff Hafley after OTAs on Wednesday and he had this to say:
"Ooooooh, I love Hafley," Stokes said via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. "He just want you to go out there and have fun and just play 110 miles per hour and that's what I love about Hafley ... he always say, 'Imma go ahead and take the bullet. You just go out there and just have fun and you just play.'"
Regardless of whether or not this is just a honeymoon phase between players and a coach, it does seem like the right message is being said to the Green Bay defense. Give the players freedom and take the pressure off them if they mess up. Who wouldn't like being able to frolic on a field with no accountability?
It’s not just Stokes that feels a change. Jaire Alexander spoke about how he feels about the team with his new DC.
"It was all good vibes from the get-go. That propelled me here as well ... Just having that relationship and building that, it's been helpful," Alexander said via Schneidman.
Relative to Stokes’ comments, Alexander’s are more inflammatory about the Joe Barry defensive regime. Any time you get a player making comparisons from the present to the past, you can read between the lines about how players felt, and in this case, it seems like Hafley is starting off on the right foot with his defense.
Good for you, Packers and Packers fans. That’s two years in a row where you can say that the bad man is gone and everyone looks happy.