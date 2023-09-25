Former Packers QB deems Bears ‘the new Lions’, calls for Justin Fields trade
Former Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Kurt Benkert actually and hilariously called the Chicago Bears the new Detroit Lions, while also hoping they trade Justin Fields before it is too late.
By John Buhler
As long as Ryan Poles and Kevin Warren are running the organization into the ground, you should go to a pumpkin patch every Sunday in Chicagoland instead of watching the hot garbage Chicago Bears.
Justin Fields and the boys are the worst team in the NFL by a wide margin. They fell to 0-3 on the season after getting absolutely skull-dragged by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Taylor Swift thought she was at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis Kelce play ball. Instead, she witnessed a funeral. Justin Fields' stock has taken a hit worse than Waystar Royco's when ole Logan Roy croaked.
So how bad is it in Halas Hall? Well, Kurt Benkert, a guy who played one game for the 2021Green Bay Packers said Chicago are the new Detroit Lions. Oof... The sad part is that Benkert is right.
I have seen some suck in the NFL throughout my 34 years of existence, but these Bears remind me of the late 1990s Cincinnati Bengals, the last decade of Al Davis' life when it comes to Oakland Raiders football, and so many variations of the NFL's youngest team as the Houston Texans. Bears, you used to be good, apparently, back in 1985. What the hell happened to you? Of the 32 NFL teams, you're 32.
As far as trading Fields, who wants to buy a toy the block-handed idiot Bears done botched up again?
The Chicago Bears should be relagated to the XFL, and everyone knows it
The worst part about this is the Bears have great fans. Too bad your ownership sucks and there is nothing you can do about it. While it is not to James Dolan New York Knicks levels of Stockholm Syndrome, isn't there a college football team you can root for over them? I mean, Northwestern did win a game in America with an interim head coach this season, so you will always have that, Chicago.
For those who watched the Bears play the Chiefs, it had to have been like watching Mufasa fall off the cliff in The Lion King and you were a young Simba. The Circle of Life is a vicious one in Chicagoland. You get a quarterback. You have hope. He disappoints. You move on. You get a new quarterback. I would not call that Hakuna Matata, as the Bears will only bring you worries for the rest of your days.
So when it comes to trading Fields, all I know is the Bears will find a new way to screw that up. Watch them trade him to the Minnesota Vikings as a Kirk Cousins replacement and he becomes 21st-century Fran Tarkenton in purple. Once again, this is a front office that had the No. 1 overall pick and traded back to No. 9 and then to No. 10 to draft a right f*****g tackle out of Tennessee. JFC, man...
The Bears are going to win three games again this year, forcing Caleb Williams to go back to school.
The only thing more guaranteed than the Bears stinking every year is getting $200 from DraftKings on any $5 bet you make this week. It doesn't even matter if the bet wins or loses. As long as you sign up for DraftKings using the link below and place a $5 bet on any game, you'll get $200 in bonus bets from DraftKings as soon as the first bet settles. Just make sure to sign up now before this deal ends.