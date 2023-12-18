Former Phillies rival begs for Mike Trout trade to City of Brotherly Love
Chris Bassitt wants to see Mike Trout head home and play for the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Los Angeles Angels were left holding the bag when Shohei Ohtani announced his decision to move across town and join the Los Angeles Dodgers. After failing to reach the postseason during Ohtani's six seasons with the team, the Angels' outlook is rather grim. It's only natural for questions about Mike Trout's future to crop up.
Trout is currently under contract through the 2030 season at an average annual value of $35.6 million. He has reaffirmed his commitment to L.A. time and time again, and Trout's contract happens to include a full no-trade clause. He can stick with the Angels for as long as he wants to.
If Trout gets tired of losing, however, it could benefit both sides to seek a trade. Trout would get to join a contender while the Angels re-stock their farm system and start mapping the future beyond Trout. It has been a fruitful partnership for Trout individually — he's one of the best position players of all time — but the lack of postseason success is a glaring hole on his otherwise infallible résumé.
In a recent appearance 'Chris Rose Sports,' Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt lobbied to unite Trout with his hometown Philadelphia Phillies.
"I would love to see him with Philly. Just because I know that's kind of his hometown. I just think Trout in Philly would be just, like, apex. Him and [Bryce] Harper, just the fans standpoint of it. I wouldn't want to face them, I'll tell you that, with Schwarber and all those guys. But Trout... he's one of the top five best players in my opinion ever, position-wise. I gotta see him on a team that's playing deep into October."
It's hard to deny the baseline appeal of such a hypothetical. Trout has missed significant time due to injuries over the last several years, but he's a three-time American League MVP with 11 straight All-Star berths. When healthy, Trout can still dominate the plate and defend the outfield. In 308 ABs last season (82 games), Trout slashed .263/.367/.490 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs.
The Phillies could balk at the idea of paying Trout so much for so long given his recent injury history, but the opportunity to add one of the greatest offensive talents ever doesn't come around often. If Trout does decide to pursue a trade, he can essentially force the Angels' hand with his no-trade clause. He can make it Philly or nothing, potentially earning Dave Dombrowski and the Phils' front office a slight hometown discount due to the absence of competition.
Trout would join a potent Phillies offense that already includes Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, and J.T. Realmuto. The financial repercussions of trading for Trout are not insignificant. Harper and Turner are both signed to major long-term deals, with Harper actively pursuing an extension to keep him in Philadelphia into his 40s. Even the Phillies' fiscally aggressive front office and ownership group will reach a limit eventually.
Trout would undeniably elevate the Phillies' ceiling, and the energy around that franchise would — to quote Bassit — be apex. Philly fans care a lot, and there's already plenty of love for Trout in that town. He would surely love to perform for his home crowd, but then again, Trout has never actually expressed a desire to leave Los Angeles. He's happy with the Angels, and until that tangibly changes, this is purely a pipe dream.