Former Ravens safety throws shade from the other side of the Steelers rivalry
The rivalry between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers immediately comes to mind as one of the biggest rivalries in the NFL. Not only do the Ravens and the Steelers dislike each other on the field, they hate each other off the field. Every year, the rivalry finds new ways to rejuvenate the action on the field.
This upcoming season will not no exception as former Baltimore Raven and new Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliot is adding fuel to the fire. He, middle linebacker Patrick Queen and cornerback Anthony Averett are former Ravens who will be suiting up for the Steelers this season. All of them have stated that they will look forward to the matchup against their former team.
Here is what Elliott had to say while speaking with reporters recently, via CBS News Pittsburgh.
"I got drafted there [Baltimore], so for those first four years, it was home," Elliott said, h/t Sports Illustrated. "I always was excited to play here [ Pittsburgh]. I was all excited when we played those away games here, but being on the other side of it, I'm way more blessed to be here. I feel great being here. It feels like home for me. It feels like this is where I belong, so I want to work my butt off to be able to play here as long as I can."
DeShon Elliott is one of the league's more efficient and consistent safeties. Three of the last four seasons have been stellar seasons for Elliot. During that time, he has been on three teams, including the Ravens. Elliot plays great, mostly against the run. He makes consistent lines for tackles, sheds off blocks and can provide support in the pass defense.
In his last four years with three of them being healthy, Ellie has accumulated 196 total tackles, 82 assisted tackles, three interceptions, 16 pass breakups, 12 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits and three and a half sacks. Elliot has been a serviceable safety for the Ravens, Detroit Lions and the Miami Dolphins, whom he started for this past season.
The Steelers and Ravens match-up are always games to circle on the NFL calendar as these two teams are some of the most recent successful teams in the league. They are run by successful owners coached by long-time Super Bowl-winning head coaches. These two teams know how to build an efficient roster enough to contend for a Super Bowl every year.
The Steelers got better by adding key defensive players and help at the quarterback position. Defensively, there were several angles they could have gone with, but overall they decided that a few former Ravens were key to helping the defense thrive. Queen is one of the best Mike linebackers in the league as he is a proven playmaker and leader. He has also been vocal on facing his former team this NFL season.
Elliot, Queen and Averett are going to be the players to watch for as the Steelers prepare for the Ravens this season. They’ll face some time to gather those strong emotions as the Steelers and Ravens won’t face each other until Week 11 in Pittsburgh. Afterward, they won’t meet again until Week 16 in Baltimore. To make matters more interesting, all four teams of the AFC North Division, including the Steelers and the Ravens will be highlighted by the HBO series “Hard Knocks: In-Season.” All three of these former Ravens will be key players for the episodes when the two teams meet on the field.