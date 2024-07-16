Former Ravens Super Bowl hero Jacoby Jones tragically passes away at 40
Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl hero Jacoby Jones, celebrated for his unforgettable "Mile High Miracle" and Super Bowl kickoff return, passed away at age 40.
The Ravens released a statement saying Jones "had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day."
Jones's family also released their own statement asking for prayers and privacy.
The "Mile High Miracle" occurred in the divisional round game against the Denver Broncos when then Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco launched a pass that resulted in a 70-yard touchdown pass to Jones with less than a minute left. The Ravens tied the game at 35 before Justin Tucker won it on a field goal in double overtime, sending Baltimore to the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots.
Baltimore would win 28-13 before going to Super Bowl XLVII against Jim Harbaugh, Frank Gore, Patrick Willis and the San Francisco 49ers. Against the Bay Area's Red and Gold warriors, Jones made Super Bowl history by becoming the first player to score both a receiving touchdown and a return touchdown in the same game. His 108-yard kickoff return to start the second half stands as the longest-scoring play in Super Bowl history.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh and several of Jones's former teammates, including Hall of Famer Ray Lewis also showed their sympathies through statements. Harbaugh said, "His spirit, enthusiasm and love for people were powerful. He was a light. My favorite Jacoby personal moment was every time I saw his smiling face full of joy."