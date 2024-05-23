Former Red Sox, Yankees star is literally on pace for the worst season of all-time
When Andrew Benintendi came up through the Boston Red Sox farm system, he was bound to be a superstar. The former first-round pick made his debut as a 21-year-old and proceeded to slash .273/.353/.435 in his time as a member of the Red Sox.
He had potential superstar written all over him. One could only imagine how good Benintendi would be when he was in his prime, say 28 or 29 years old.
Fast forward a few years and Benintendi is now a 29-year-old member of the Chicago White Sox and we can see how good he truly is now.
Andrew Benintendi on pace for the worst statistical season in MLB history
Now, with Benintendi, seemingly in his prime, we get a look at what his peak really could be. Or do we?
Actually, in terms of WAR, Andrew Benintendi is on pace for the worst statistical season in the history of Major League Baseball... quite l Let's dive into the statistics and break it down.
Benintendi currently holds a -2.0 WAR through 44 games played in 2024. That is currently tied for the third-worst single-season WAR in White Sox history. Even worse, he's currently on pace to break the MLB record for the lowest single-season WAR, set by Jim Levey in 1933 (-4.0).
The White Sox lefty's fall from grace is truly something to behold. He was once a 3.9 WAR player in 2018, and now six years later, he could break records in the worst way possible.
As of today, the lefty is slashing .186/.213/.269 with five doubles and three home runs. The outfielder isn't hitting for average or power. He's not getting on base at a respectable clip either. He truly has no strong point to his game this season and it's completely bewildered the entire city of Chicago.
It's an incredible fall from grace from a player that has highlights like the ones below.
Now, Benintendi is only on an MLB roster because of his massive contract. Oh, how quickly things can change.