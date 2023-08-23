Former Steeler disrespects Lamar Jackson, casting doubt on Ravens' 2023 strategy
A former Pittsburgh Steeler doesn't believe that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will thrive in the team's new offense.
By Scott Rogust
The Baltimore Ravens have had an active offseason, especially on the offensive line of scrimmage. They were able to retain quarterback Lamar Jackson on a long-term contract extension, and gave him some new legitimate targets in the passing game in wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie out of Boston College Zay Flowers. Not to mention, they have a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken, who spent the past three seasons at Georgia with that very title and won two national championships.
Big things are expected for Jackson, but one former Pittsburgh Steeler isn't sold on him being able to thrive.
During an appearance on CBS Sports Radio's "The Zach Gelb Show," former Steelers running back Merril Hoge expressed his belief that he can't see Jackson thriving in Monken's pro-style offense.
"But they're asking, the way they're talking about it, now they're gonna ask Lamar to do something he's not good at, he's never shown he's good at, and that's playing a pro-style, traditional, NFL offense," said Hoge, h/t Steelers Depot.
"That's not me saying it. The Ravens have showed you that for his entire career. A majority of their formations are two tight ends, two backs, power formations. When they have done that or been forced to do that, he has been exposed as a passer. That is not his strength. Not in college, not in the NFL. He has no evidence of that. But they're gonna play into that.
Former Steeler Merril Hoge doesn't see Ravens QB Lamar Jackson thriving in new offense
These comments from Hoge will certainly make their rounds in Baltimore, especially ahead of each of their two games against Pittsburgh.
The Ravens made the change in the offensive scheme by parting ways with Greg Roman. While Roman's offense did result in Jackson winning the NFL MVP award back in 2019, they were never able to replicate it. What didn't help was that Roman's offense was run-first primarily.
While Jackson is learning a new offense, he said he is giving his suggestions and feedback to Monken.
Jackson was limited to just 12 games last season after he suffered an MCL sprain that knocked him out for the remainder of the season. In that stretch of games, Jackson threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while completing 62.3 percent of his passes, while running for 764 yards and three touchdowns on 112 carries.
This year, on paper at least, the Ravens offense looks much better. Adding the likes of Beckham and Flowers gives Jackson players who can make big plays downfield. Whether that's Beckham making an incredible catch, or Flowers using his speed and elusiveness to get past defenders. Adding them to the passing game that also includes tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Rashod Bateman.
The NFL world gets its first opportunity to see Jackson run Monken's offense in Week 1 when they host the Houston Texans.