Former Steelers LB relishes Pittsburgh's misery with trolling tweet
Devin Bush seems to be paying attention when the Steelers lose games.
For the second time in 2023, Devin Bush has sent a tweet apparently laughing at the demise of his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The linebacker, who is currently with the Seattle Seahawks, didn't reference the Steelers directly, but his tweet with 18 crying-with-laughter emojis and two skull emojis arrived right as Pittsburgh lost to the Indianapolis Colts.
You be the judge of whether Bush was clowning the Steelers for losing.
Devin Bush likes tweeting laughing emojis after Steelers losses
On Dec. 8, Bush tweeted 24 crying-with-laughter emojis. That was the day after the Steelers lost to the Patriots on Thursday Night Football.
Maybe it's just a coincidence that the last two Steelers losses have been followed by tweets from Bush containing nothing but laughter.
Bush played for the Steelers from 2019 to 2022. Pittsburgh drafted him 10th overall out of Michigan. However, they declined to pick up his fifth-year option for 2023. So he landed with the Seahawks.
After signing with Seattle, Bush made comments that rubbed Steelers fans the wrong way, calling the culture with the Seahawks "a 180" from Pittsburgh. He talked about wanting to get a "bad feeling" out of his mouth.
Bush started 48 games during his four years in black and yellow. However, he was often seen as a weak link in the linebacker unit after showing great promise as a rookie.
He's played in nine games for the Seahawks in 2023, making one start. And he hasn't been particularly productive, logging seven total tackles and one tackle for loss.
So maybe Bush should spend more time focusing on how to get on the field in Seattle than paying attention to what the Steelers are doing.
Pittsburgh lost their third game in a row on Saturday, falling to 7-7 on the season. They'll look to bounce back on Christmas Eve against the Bengals before a trip to face, you guessed it, Bush and the Seahawks. They'll finish the season on the road against the Ravens.