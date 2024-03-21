One former Steelers player picks a side in Russell Wilson-Justin Fields war
One former Pittsburgh Steelers player made it clear who he believes should start at quarterback.
After years of underwhelming play, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally decided to revamp their offense. Not only did they hire a new offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith, but they completely reshaped their entire quarterback room.
Out are Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph, and in are Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. It's not spectacular, but it's very safe to say that the Steelers upgraded, at least a little bit.
Despite Fields' potential, the Steelers are still committing to starting Russell Wilson, who signed a one-year deal for the league minimum. Going with the experienced Wilson who was, for all intents and purposes, pretty decent last season, makes sense. That's a decision that former Steelers offensive lineman Willie Colon agrees with while vehemently pushing back against a recent report that Pittsburgh could move on from Wilson if he struggles in a QB battle with Fields.
Willie Colon makes his side clear in Russell Wilson-Justin Fields war
Colon emphatically backs the decision to start Russell Wilson, the nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion. Regardless of how Wilson performs in training camp and in the preseason, Colon believes Wilson should be starting their Week 1 matchup.
Both Colon and Craig Carton of The Carton Show went on and on discussing how fortunate the Steelers are to have someone with Wilson's resume on the league minimum. While that is true, the NFL is more of a "what have you done for me lately" kind of league. Wilson had his struggles in Denver which led to the team ultimately releasing him.
Wilson will most likely be the starter in Week 1 no matter what, but a strong performance by Fields in training camp and the preseason would go a long way. He'll almost certainly receive tons of snaps and if Wilson struggles to begin the regular season, he might be starting games sooner than later.
Saying Wilson should start makes sense, but Colon and Carton acting as if it's an insane conversation to have that Fields should be given a chance is pretty crazy. Neither quarterback has excelled in the last couple of years, and Fields is 10 years younger with a whole lot more potential.