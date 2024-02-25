Former Pro Bowler scoffs at Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh for one simple reason
Those who know the Steelers locker room and expectations don't think Russell Wilson will hack it.
By Josh Wilson
After two years of Matt Canada and Kenny Pickett, perhaps the solution under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 will be a bit more exciting. Or, maybe the Steelers will look to one of its in-house quarterbacks, Pickett or Mason Rudolph, both of which are generally perceived as uninspiring.
One of the options Pittsburgh could realistically pursue this offseason is Russell Wilson, expected to part ways with the Denver Broncos after a bad match in the AFC West. Another option is Justin Fields, who may be available with the Bears expected to draft Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft.
Would Wilson be a fit for the Steelers? One former Pro Bowler and Pittsburgh native thinks not.
Former Pro Bowler thinks Russell Wilson's personality won't work in Pittsburgh
LaVar Arrington thinks Wilson is too soft to play in Pittsburgh.
“I just don’t think his personality is a conducive personality for the Pittsburgh way. He's soft,” Arrington said on Fox Sports Radio (H/T Steelers Now).
He continued, saying:
“He was still hungry when he was that guy at Wisconsin and went to Seattle. He’s not what he is now. He’s like a superstar now. Entourage, he was in the movie. He’s an actor. He’s married to an amazing performer. He’s just a different dude. He’s evolved. And I don’t know that his evolution would fit in a place like Pittsburgh.”
Arrington knows the Steelers culture and expectations as a Pittsburgh native better than I do, so I'll let his words speak for himself. For me, I can't quite reconcile a player's off-field and out-of-organization personality with their fit with a football team, but there are some valid points to be made in the reported version of the football world that show Wilson might not be a strong culture fit for any team.
Wilson, before head coach Sean Payton's arrival, reportedly had his own office and brought his own staffers into the Broncos facilities to work with him, undermining the coaching staff in Denver. Payton shut that down upon his arrival.
Those reports painted Wilson in a negative light, indicating his priority was self over team. That feels like a detrimental stance for any football team, Steelers or otherwise.
Whether or not Wilson would actually pan out in Pittsburgh would be ultimately up to him and his commitment, assuming such a move even occurs.
There's obvious intrigue around Wilson's landing spot as well as what direction the Steelers go at quarterback. It's kind of tough to envision the two sides coming together, though.