Former Steelers Super Bowl champion gets look as NFL OC
A Pittsburgh Steelers legend recently interviewed for an offensive coordinator position.
By Scott Rogust
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in search of a new offensive coordinator after moving on from Matt Canada in the middle of the season. The fanbase is hoping to get someone who can take the offense to new heights, which hasn't exactly thrived when Canada was running things.
Well, there are a variety of offensive coordinator openings, and a former Super Bowl hero for the Steelers is in the running for one of them.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Monday they interviewed former Steelers wide receiver and current Detroit Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El.
Buccaneers interview Steelers legend, Lions WR coach Antwaan Randle El for OC vacancy
The Buccaneers lost in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to the Lions. Shortly afterward, they were informed they needed a new offensive coordinator. That's because Dave Canales agreed to become the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers on a reported six-year contract.
Steelers fans have fond memories of Randle El. In Super Bowl 40 back in 2006, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger pitched the ball to running back Willie Parker, who then handed it off to Randle El on a reverse. Randle El would heave a pass to wide receiver Hines Ward for a 43-yard touchdown to put the Steelers up 21-10 over the Seattle Seahawks. That score would hold, and the Steelers picked up their fifth Super Bowl title.
Randle El retired as a player in 2012 and, years later, would get his first coaching opportunity with the Buccaneers as an offensive assistant for Bruce Arians in 2019 and 2020. In 2021, Randle El joined the Lions as wide receivers coach.
In the 2023 regular season, Lions receivers averaged 270.9 yards (fourth in the NFL) per game and put up 30 receiving touchdowns (fourth-most in the NFL). In their three playoff games, the Lions averaged 279.0 receiving yards and scored four receiving touchdowns.
Another candidate whom the Buccaneers interviewed was former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. The only candidates they requested an interview with that are still available are Los Angeles Rams pass game specialist Jake Peetz and former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson.
We will see if Randle El receives his first offensive coordinator gig courtesy of the Buccaneers.