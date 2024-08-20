Former untouchable Yankees prospect is actually why they couldn’t land trade deadline ace
By Lior Lampert
New York Yankees general manager and senior vice president Brian Cashman tried addressing the club's pitching woes at the 2024 trade deadline but ostensibly failed.
Cashman whiffed heavily on the trade acquisitions of relievers Mark Leiter Jr. and Enyel De Los Santos. The former has been underwhelming in his limited run thus far, while the latter got designated for assignment and is already playing elsewhere.
On the surface, it seems like the Yankees scraped the bottom of the barrel to bolster their bullpen. However, recent reporting from USA Today's Bob Nightengale suggests otherwise and that the Bombers went to great lengths to upgrade their staff of hurlers.
Per Nightengale, the Yanks dangled "prized outfield prospect Spencer Jones for pitching help at the deadline." Ultimately, rival executives "balked" at the idea because of the 23-year-old's disappointing 2024 campaign for Double-A Somerset.
Former untouchable prospect Spencer Jones wasn't enough for the Yankees to land trade deadline ace
Jones, the No. 2-ranked player in New York's farm system, has fallen out of the MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list because of his poor play. For context, he was the No. 75-ranked prospect before representing the American League at this year's All-Star Futures Game last month.
At 6-foot-6, 235 pounds, Jones has a unique blend of power and athleticism. His physical traits have drawn comparisons to Yankees star and AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge. Regardless, New York's 2022 first-round pick has a ways to go before living up to the lofty hype. The leaguewide lack of trade interest in him further validates that belief.
Across 445 plate appearances at the Double-A level this season, Jones is batting .246/.328/.419 with 14 home runs and 63 RBIs. Moreover, he has 21 stolen bases, highlighting his rare skill set. Nonetheless, 164 strikeouts trail only the Elijah Green of the Washington Nationals for the minor league lead.
Jones' high swing-and-miss rate spooked front offices and caused them to tread lightly during negotiations with the Yanks at the deadline, and understandably so.