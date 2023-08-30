Former White Sox star reveals in-house favorite to be new GM
According to former Chicago White Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski, the team plans to hire this person inside the organization as their new general manager.
By Scott Rogust
The Chicago White Sox have been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons this year. Not only is the team one of the worst in baseball, despite the talent, but there have also been rumors and accusations of the clubhouse having a culture problem, which was backed by former players.
With the season lost and the team selling at the trade deadline, White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf fired vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn.
With Reinsdorf making those huge moves, White Sox fans wondered how he would replace both. Would he search for external options that were available? Or would he keep things in-house? It seems like the latter will happen.
On Tuesday's edition of "Foul Territory," former White Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski revealed that the team will hire Chris Getz "soon." Getz is currently the assistant general manager for the White Sox.
White Sox likely to hire Chris Getz as general manager 'soon'
This isn't necessarily surprising news, considering that multiple insiders have said that the team is most likely to hire from within their organization to name a head of baseball operations, and Getz was the leading candidate.
But who would join Getz? Well, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that the White Sox plan to bring in current Texas Rangers senior advisor and former Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore in some role. Nightengale notes that Getz and Moore are friends.
Moore, of course, helped build the Royals team that won a World Series title in two appearances. But the team regressed after the 2015 championship season, and Moore was fired before the 2022 campaign ended.
Will it inspire much confidence in the fanbase? Probably not. A week after the firings of Williams and Hahn, the White Sox appear to already have their choice without any reports of Reinsdorf speaking to candidates around the league. But Reinsdorf is hiring from inside his comfort zone, and Getz is part of it.