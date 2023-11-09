Former Yankee hints Giancarlo Stanton wants out of New York
Will Giancarlo Stanton finish out his career in New York?
By Kristen Wong
New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton's future with the franchise may not be a given. Yes, Stanton and the Yankees agreed to a multi-year deal that would pay Stanton nearly $100 million over the next four seasons, and New York likely wouldn't want to flush all that money away.
But at least one MLB analyst believes Stanton may be inclined to search for a change of scenery in the future.
Former Yankees player Cameron Maybin said he didn't want to put words in Stanton's mouth, but that he wasn't so sure Stanton wants to finish his career in pinstripes.
Maybin said on Twitter, "I’m sure he’d like to finish somewhere that actual appreciates how’s he’s handle every sec of being in NYC."
Giancarlo Stanton could request trade out of New York
Stanton has a full no-trade clause in his contract, so any potential destination would have to receive his seal of approval.
The once-dominant slugger is coming off a career-worst 2023 season in which he slashed .191/.275/.420 with an OPS of .695. The five-time All-Star has told the media he plans to work on his game this offseason in light of his supremely underperforming campaign.
If Stanton grows weary of the unrelenting waves of New York media's criticism, however, he could consider a drastic change and look to play ball somewhere else. All of this is mere speculation, and there have been zero reports so far of Stanton trying to push his way out of the Big Apple.
If he leaves, it won't be to chase the bag: he's set to make $32 million in each of the next two seasons and has a $25 million club option for the 2028 season. Aaron Boone has already placed his faith in Stanton experiencing a bounce-back year in 2024. Barring any major roster moves, Stanton's long-term future in New York could depend on how soon he can re-discover his former elite form.